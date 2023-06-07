Cryptology sponsors BlockchainCon LatAm 2023
Cryptology, a trusted CEX with thousands of users worldwide, announced they will be a gold sponsor at the BlockchainCon LatAm 2023 in Peru on 08–10 June.LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptology, a trusted CEX with thousands of users worldwide, announced they will be a gold sponsor at the upcoming BlockchainCon LatAm 2023 in Peru on 08–10 June. Along with their established suite of products and their new mobile app, Cryptology is empowering crypto newcomers in Latin America as it broadens its reach into new markets.
Cryptology expands into LatAm
Continuing on from their success in other territories, Cryptology is now expanding into Latin America. This year Cryptology will be sponsoring BlockchainCon in Peru to demonstrate how their platform makes buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrencies safe and simple for everyone. Cryptology is creating easier entry points by providing crypto newbies with access to products and services usually only available to professional traders. Cryptology’s offering includes an over-the-counter Spot market, user-friendly Futures trading, and soon - staking services. They’re also launching a new mobile app, which will be a significant step in facilitating mass crypto adoption in Latin America, allowing users to build their portfolio from anywhere in the world, and at any time.
“We’re passionate about supporting the adoption of cryptocurrency in Latin America. Through our simple user interface and range of products, our platform facilitates adoption via inclusion. Our multilingual support team are not only fluent in Spanish, Portuguese, English, and other languages but are also on hand 24/7 to help our users at every step of their crypto journey. We’re excited to connect with our LatAm audience and the rest of the industry at BlockchainCon 2023 in Peru and demonstrate how cryptocurrency and decentralized finance can make it possible for people from all socioeconomic backgrounds to empower themselves financially,” says Dagmara Handzlik, CMO of Cryptology.
The role of DeFi in democratizing financial freedom
As well as being a gold sponsor of the conference, Cryptology’s own Regional Marketing Manager, Afonso Belice, will be speaking at BlockchchainCon. His presentation on The Role of DeFi in Democratizing Financial Freedom will cover how cryptocurrency, and specifically decentralized financial products, can provide people from all walks of life opportunities to improve their financial situation and therefore elevate their quality of life. Drawing on Cryptology’s product suite, Alfonso will detail how there has never been more ways to grow your personal wealth, regardless of your location and economic environment.
About BlockchainCon LatAm 2023
Bringing together the key leaders who are currently building the LatAm web3 ecosystem, BlockchainCon 2023 promises to be a unique 3-day event of learning, inspiration, and networking that helps all attendees, sponsors, and speakers to enhance their knowledge and understand the regional and global crypto scenes.
About Cryptology
Cryptology.com
Cryptology has been in the crypto space since 2017, achieving a number of awards from highly respected organizations, including a 10/10 cybersecurity rating by CER (Crypto Exchange Ranking), 7/10 by CoinGecko, and has accrued hundreds of 5-star reviews from their customers on TrustPilot. The scope of Cryptology’s products caters for both newbies and pros, with the upcoming CryptologyGo mobile app promising to do the same.
