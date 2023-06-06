Nationwide Energy Partners Announces Dr. Mani Vidari to Join as Advisor to Board of Directors
Nationwide Energy Partners (NEP) has announced the appointment of Dr. Subramanian Vidari as a Board Advisor to the energy services firm and Armada Power.
Nationwide Energy Partners (NEP) has announced the appointment of Dr. Subramanian Vadari as a Board Advisor to the energy services firm and its sister company, Armada Power, effective May 1, 2023.
— Michael DeAscentis, CEO
“We are very pleased to have Dr. Vadari join the board,” said Michael DeAscentis, CEO. “Dr. Vadari brings a wealth of energy industry knowledge and experience. His insights will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand Nationwide Energy Partners and Armada Power.”
In his role advising the NEP Board of Directors, Dr. Vadari will work with NEP and Armada Power leadership, ownership, and the board of directors to provide strategic direction and initiatives.
Nationwide Energy Partners is an energy services company exclusively serving multifamily communities through privatized utility ownership and clean energy technologies. Armada Power’s patented water heater control technology provides grid resiliency, carbon reduction, and consumer comfort to grid operators, utilities, and consumers.
Dr. Mani Vadari is the President of Modern Grid Solutions, a consulting and training services firm that delivers deep subject matter expertise in setting the business, technical, and strategic direction to develop the next-generation electric/energy system. An IEEE Fellow, he has more than 35 years of experience delivering solutions focused on the transmission/distribution/generation operations, energy markets, and the smart grid.
Dr. Vadari also serves as an Adjunct Professor at Washington State University and an Affiliate Professor at the University of Washington. He has published two books, “Smart Grid Redefined: Transformation of the Electric Utility” and “Electric System Operations: Evolving to the Modern Grid,” and authored over 100 industry papers, articles, and blogs. His books serve as textbooks at numerous universities in the United States and around the world.
About Nationwide Energy Partners and Armada Power
Nationwide Energy Partners is an Ohio-based energy services company exclusively serving multifamily communities through privatized utility ownership and clean energy technologies. For more information, visit https://www.nationwideenergypartners.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.
Armada Power is a technology company that incorporates patented, behind-the-meter thermal storage into a secure platform providing millisecond grid response benefitting grid operators, utilities, and consumers. Follow Armada Power on LinkedIn or Twitter (@PowerArmada), or for more information visit our website at armadapower.com.
