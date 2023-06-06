ATMOS Global ™ Launches a new ‘ATMOS-5D Sentient Severe Weather and Risk of Air Quality Impact Forecasting Platform™

ATMOS Global ™ (ATMOS Global Pty Ltd – Elite Atmospheric Air Quality Modelling & Forecasting, Sustainability, Climate Change Risk and ESG Research Consultants ™) ATMOS-5D ™ Sentient Severe Weather and Risk of Air Quality Impact Forecasting Platform ™ Dr Orestis Valianatos Global President and Chief Executive Officer GAICD, PhDI, MBA, PhD, MSc, BSc, MAusIMM ATMOS Global ™ (ATMOS Global Pty Ltd)

ATMOS Global's new intelligent & adaptive ATMOS-5D Sentient Platform™ redefines best practice in the management of air quality impacts and severe weather events

ATMOS-5D™'s super-intelligent AI algorithms enable businesses to proactively respond to risks, optimise operations, enhance safety, productivity, sustainability, asset protection and achieve NetZero” — Dr Orestis Valianatos, Global President and CEO ATMOS Global ™

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATMOS Global ™ (ATMOS Global Pty Ltd – Elite Atmospheric Air Quality Modelling & Forecasting, Sustainability, Climate Change Risk and ESG Research Consultants ™), a leading innovator in advanced forecasting technologies is excited to announce the launch of our cutting-edge ATMOS-5D Sentient Severe Weather and Risk of Air Quality Impact Forecasting Platform ™ integrating the latest advancements in atmospheric sciences, artificial intelligence (AI) techniques, data science and block-chain technology with our three decades of extensive expertise in the development and practical application of advanced 3D weather prediction algorithms to offer unparalleled accuracy, efficiency and immersive user experiences which give us a distinct edge in the marketplace.

With the intensifying frequency and severity of severe weather and air quality events globally, the task of effectively managing risks associated with these events and meeting stakeholders’ expectations using broad, non-site-specific regional-scale weather forecasts has become increasingly challenging. By providing site and operations-specific timely alerts and action-ready strategic intelligence, ATMOS Global’s intelligent and adaptive forecasting platform, ATMOS-5D ™, delivers value through paradigm shifting and dynamic technologies and enables and empowers operations from the mining, manufacturing and energy industries to make informed data-driven and rules-based decisions, take proactive measures to mitigate risks, safeguard health and safety, achieve improved outcomes, operational resilience and be more productive and profitable. With its sentient capabilities, our platform continuously learns and gains insight from vast amounts of available data, adapting its forecasting algorithms to evolving weather patterns and air quality dynamics. Developed with a focus on user-centric design principles, ATMOS-5D ™ provides intelligent decision support, allowing users to analyse trends, visualise impacts and customise alerts according to their specific requirements creating real benefits for their organisations and people and enabling proactive engagement with the local communities in which they operate.

Our ATMOS-5D ™ advanced forecasting platform has generated high spatial (under 1 km) and temporal (minute by minute) resolution forecasts on a global scale since 2006. We are using a SaaS (software as service) delivery model, our clients can access over the internet, from any device with an internet connection the results generated by the platform via a purpose-built omni communication channel to ensure that all connections occur within a highly secure framework. Our revolutionary ATMOS Global Air Quality and Climate Change Academy ™ (registered as a trademark in Australia and USA in 2012) creates the framework that assists our clients integrate the ATMOS-5D™ platform’s results seamlessly with their existing infrastructure leading to upskilling and new ways of achieving increased engagement and enhanced productivity.

Our proficient ATMOS-5D ™ Platform can generate advanced risk of smoke, odour, dust and noise impact forecasts depending on the nature of the operations. Please visit our website, atmosglobal.com, for a complete list of world’s first forecasting services that we have invented since 2004 (ATMOS-5D+ ™, DustAlert+ ™, DustFinder+ ™, DustPack ™, VerifiedDust ™ and RiskBalance+ ™). Being a self-funded organisation allows us to create superior technical innovations and maintain a deep understanding of our clients’ needs and preferences to create highly customised products and services for them. Listing on a public stock exchange or depending on discretionary external private funding would have increased significantly the number of decision makers and stakeholders therefore we have avoided those funding options.

ATMOS-5D ™’s technical, syntactic, semantic and organisational interoperability enables a seamless flow of information that enhances productivity, reduces costs, improves efficiency, promotes collaboration and innovation. There is no need to change the clients’ systems and there are no implementation costs regarding the IT infrastructure as the complex numerical models and algorithms are run on our powerful super computers. We manage all upgrades to our infrastructure and software thus eliminating the need for users to install and maintain the software on their own devices.

"By introducing ATMOS-5D Sentient Severe Weather and Risk of Air Quality Impact Forecasting Platform™, we aim to redefine best practice and revolutionise the way the industry tackles the challenges posed by air quality impacts and severe weather events," said Dr Orestis Valianatos, Global President and CEO at ATMOS Global Pty Ltd. "Our system's super-intelligent AI algorithms and comprehensive data analysis enable businesses to proactively respond to potential risks and optimise their operations, ultimately enhancing safety, productivity, sustainability, asset protection, and empower organisations to decarbonise and achieve their NetZero targets. We have created a sophisticated ‘time machine’ that can be used to move back and forth through time to study impacts into the past, present and future. ATMOS Global’s team is honoured to continue our contribution to shaping the future of technology, industry and our society. We will continue building our decades long legacy of inspiring the adoption of high-end computer modelling and AI enhanced innovations to assist companies achieve better results, consider the benefits of leveraging their resources to their fullest potential and embrace adaptability and flexibility to take advantage of the opportunities available to them.”

Since 2009, ATMOS Global’s executive team has travelled the world to share the news and benefits of our advanced innovations with prospective clients, as part of our journey to ‘discover and inspire excellence’ through our Centre for Global and Site Specific Dust Impact Forecasting, Management and Control ™. While many of our prospective clients are already familiar with our services, we understand that there may be others we have yet to reach. We kindly invite those who are interested to register their interest via our website to stay informed about our service offerings and be among the first to receive updates and relevant information. Visit our website atmosglobal.com today and take the first step towards discovering the value we can bring to your organization.

ATMOS Global ™ is a wholly Australian-owned and funded leading global consulting company specialising in advanced severe weather and air quality impact forecasting, management, control and training, sustainability, ESG and visionary management consulting services with the head office in Melbourne and a world-wide reach supported by a world-class global network that extends across all five continents. ATMOS Global ™ aims to be the air quality forecasting industry’s innovative leader on a global scale.

