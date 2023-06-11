CHRMP Launches the World’s First Generative AI Certification Program for HR Professionals

CHRMP is a globally recognized certification program that validates your competencies in HR & enables you to experience growth and opportunities in your HR career. Unlocking the Power of Generative AI: Elevate your HR expertise with our groundbreaking certification program, designed to equip professionals with advanced AI knowledge and skills. Embrace the Future: Unlocking New Horizons with Generative AI for HR Professionals. Stay Ahead & Stay Relevant with HR Certification which makes you Future Ready

Certified Human Resource Management Professional (CHRMP) becomes the first in the world to provide a certification program in Generative AI for HR Professionals

We are at an inflection point in the world of work as generative AI will unleash productivity at an unprecedented pace. It is imperative that HR professionals equip themselves with the critical skills” — Abhishek Kumar, CEO of Ripples Learning

BANGALORE, INDIA, June 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- CHRMP (Certified Human Resource Management Professional), a renowned leader in HR certification courses, has taken a groundbreaking leap in the field of Human Resources (HR) with the launch of the world's first online certification program on Generative AI in HR.This initiative aims to equip HR professionals with the cutting-edge skills required to leverage the benefits of Generative Artificial Intelligence. Generative AI is poised to disrupt not only Digital HR but also how general HR works, making it a necessity for HR professionals and HR departments to upgrade their skill set.Integrating AI into traditional HR practices will transform the world of work, enabling professionals to streamline processes, enhance decision-making, and deliver more personalized experiences for employees.Abhishek Kumar, CEO of Ripples Learning, said, “We are at an inflection point in the world of work as generative AI will unleash productivity at an unprecedented pace and scale. It is imperative that HR professionals equip themselves with the critical skills needed to navigate the forthcoming changes.According to a recently conducted poll by CHRMP, 8% of HR professionals had never heard of ChatGPT, 57% were occasional users, and 35% were avid users of ChatGPT. We want to ensure that as these changes transform the practise of HR, no HR professional is left behind”“At CHRMP, we have been at the forefront of competency-building and competency-validation in HR. Our certifications in HR Analytics and HRBP (HR Business Partner), for example, are considered some of the best in the world, with thousands of credential-holders from more than 60 countries.The CHRMP Certification in Generative AI will continue our legacy of helping HR professionals succeed in an increasingly complex world.”CHRMP is now offering a unique, online, 7-week, cohort-based - training and certification program designed to help HR professionals rise to the forefront of their field. The program provides a comprehensive understanding of Generative AI and its transformational role in HR, and incorporates theoretical sessions, practical assignments, expert connect sessions, and a capstone project. With these components, the program offers a well-rounded and immersive learning experience. Certification would be awarded on the basis of various criteria like in-class performance, capstone project and performance in the final exam.The program will help participating HR professionalsunderstand the fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence and Generative AIget acquainted with leading AI tools such as ChatGPT, Bard, and Perplexity andlearn how AI can enhance Talent Management, Talent Development, Competency Framework Development, and Performance Management within the domain of HR.The participants, working in their cohort, will participate in practical assignments and in-class exercises for hands-on learning. They will also attend expert connect sessions for in-depth discussions and queries. Participants will also showcase their learning through a capstone project, developing a complete HR system using Generative AI.Key Highlights of the CHRMP Generative AI Certification:Comprehensive Curriculum: The program offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers fundamental concepts, practical applications, and ethical considerations of AI in HR. Participants will explore the principles of AI, AI tools, and how they can be used to transform HR systems and processes across functional areas.Industry-Driven Approach:The rapid developments in Generative AI have made a transformative impact on HR. CHRMP has collaborated with industry leaders and experts to design a curriculum that reflects the potential real-world challenges and opportunities HR professionals will encounter in the era of Generative AI. This ensures that participants gain practical insights and develop the skills required to address the evolving needs of organizations.Hands-on Learning: The program incorporates hands-on learning experiences, allowing participants to apply AI techniques in HR scenarios through interactive exercises, case studies, and simulations. This practical approach ensures that participants gain a deep understanding of AI's practical implications in HR.Expert Faculty: The certification program is facilitated by a team of experienced faculty members with expertise in AI, HR, and related domains. These instructors bring knowledge and industry experience to guide participants through the program and foster an engaging learning environment.Networking Opportunities: Participants can connect and collaborate with a diverse group of HR professionals, AI practitioners, and industry thought leaders. This network will serve as a crucial resource for ongoing learning, idea exchange, and career advancement.About CHRMP:The CHRMP (Certified Human Resource Management Professional) program is a premiere certification worldwide for professionals and aspirants in the field of Human Resources. The program has different levels of certification for different experience levels and specialization groups.With a commitment to delivering high-quality education and industry-relevant training, CHRMP offers comprehensive programs covering a wide range of HR disciplines. A CHRMP credential holder would have demonstrated knowledge of HR principles, awareness of the intricacies of the various functions within HR (at varying levels of depth), practical application of the concepts in real life situations, and the ability to expand and build on their knowledge creatively.CHRMP certification programs in HR were first offered in 2009 and in the last 14 years have certified more than 12,000 HR professionals from more than 60 countries. 23 of the Fortune 100 companies in the world have CHRMP credentialed HR professionals working for them. Besides corporations, CHRMP certification is also sought by government organizations, NGOs and academic institutions.Other Certification programs being offered by CHRMP include:Certification in HR AnalyticsCertification in HRBP (Human Resource Business Partner)Certification in Talent DevelopmentCertification in Talent AcquisitionCertification in Compensation PlanningCertification in Competency MappingCertification in Behavioral Event Interviewing

Unlocking HR's Potential with Generative AI Certification: Learn Cutting-Edge AI Techniques & Skills of Future with CHRMP's Generative AI Certification Program!