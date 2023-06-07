Dr. Steve Buckley Joins Block Engineering as President

SOUTHBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Block Engineering, a leading developer of broadly tunable quantum cascade lasers and chemical threat detection products, announced that Dr. Steve Buckley has joined the company as its new President.

Dr. Buckley was previously Vice President at Ocean Insight and General Manager of Ocean Applied, a division manufacturing industrial-grade photonic measurement systems using Ocean Insight’s spectrometers, light sources, and optical technology. At Ocean, Dr. Buckley had also led the global engineering function and APAC sales, prior to his GM role.

Dr. Daniel J. Cavicchio, Block’s Chairman, stated, “We are excited to have Steve join us as our new President. His expertise in photonics and spectroscopy will enable him to lead our product sales and commercialization efforts while overseeing development efforts into new biomedical and security applications. Steve will also oversee our continued R&D partnerships with the federal government, as well as corporate joint venture activities.”

Dr. Buckley added, “I’ve long been following Block’s success in developing best-in-class lasers and detection systems, and am delighted to be joining a stellar team to further realize Block’s commercialization and development goals. With our robust and broadly-tunable lasers we will continue bringing new detection capabilities to defense-related and commercial applications spanning chemical engineering, biochemistry, and physics.”

Before Ocean, Dr. Buckley founded several photonics companies and held faculty positions at multiple research institutions, including the University of California, San Diego. He is an engineering graduate of Princeton University, and holds a PhD from the University of California, Berkeley. Steve also earned an Executive MBA from the Quantic School.

About Block

Block Engineering, along with its affiliate company Block MEMS, is an award-winning developer, manufacturer, and seller of mid-infrared quantum cascade lasers and laser detection systems for life science, industrial, and safety/security applications. Block sells standoff laser-based chemical detection systems that identify chemical warfare agents, toxic industrial chemicals, explosives residue, and other chemical threats from up to 300 meters away. Block has completed over $40 million in R&D contracts for US government agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, IARPA, and the Department of Defense. For more information, please visit https://www.blockeng.com.