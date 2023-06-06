SciencEscape - Explore and comprehend the world through a collection of scientific documentaries
SciencEscape, a pioneering initiative that strives to produce captivating documentaries showcasing the endeavors of researchers in a compelling manner.GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SciencEscape is a young non-profit organization created by Swiss scientists from the University of Geneva who have set themselves the mission of making science accessible to all and spark public interest in current scientific and environmental issues.
The importance of communication in natural sciences
In recent decades, thanks to continuous scientific advancements and the emergence of new technologies, science has played an increasingly central role in our society. This societal development came with the emerging necessity to ensure the connection between science and the general public in terms of information, transparency, and education. Scientific journalism constitutes one of the most suitable responses to such challenges. Unfortunately, certain disciplines of natural sciences are rarely put in the spotlight despite their crucial importance in addressing current challenges. From climate change to the exploration of other planetary systems, the public is seldom aware of the significant issues faced by researchers in these disciplines.
The creation of SciencEscape
Willing to tackle those challenges, a group of experienced geoscientists, all holding a PhD from the University of Geneva, established a non-profit association based in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2020. Officially declared of public utility, the association specialises in the popularisation and promotion of science. Its main objective is the production of aesthetic and educational videos by scientists and professional video makers, primarily focusing on high-impact research topics. The association provides the general public with free multimedia content available on social networks and YouTube, including documentaries that portray the adventures of scientists in the field. All members of the association have extensive expertise in the "Earth system," with in-depth knowledge of climate-related issues such as floods, desertification, the impact of climate change on corals, and more. Along with their passion for video production, they combine practical field experience gained during exploratory scientific campaigns with the latest academic advancements, placing them in a unique position to better understand and disseminate scientific messages.
Ongoing and upcoming projects
For the past 3 years, SciencEscape has actively collaborated with researchers from various universities and museums. So far, the association has completed diverse projects covering a wide range of subjects, from volcanology to glacier studies and paleontology. Their latest production traces the history of the golden age of Alpine geology, from the late 18th to the early 20th century. This film is an integral part of the exhibition "Les plis au travers du temps" (The folds throughout time), being held until the 26th of July 2023 at the exhibition hall of the University of Geneva.
However, the team of SciencEscape now aims to work on subjects directly related to climate study and environmental changes. Therefore, alongside other projects related to geology and geothermal energy, the association is currently focusing on producing a four-episode documentary series centred around climate science and the impacts of climate change in Switzerland. The documentaries will provide in-depth analysis of ongoing research, concrete examples of climate change effects on the Swiss territory, and testimonies from committed citizens working for mitigation and reduction of the associated risks. Finally, this series will be freely distributed with the purpose of serving as a communication and teaching resource in schools, universities, associations, and more.
To bring this project to fruition, the SciencEscape association has been selected by the crowdfunding platform "Impact" of the Services Industriels de Genève (SIG) to raise funds for the production of the first episode of this ambitious documentary series. SIG Impact, a platform known for supporting projects with significant environmental and social impact, recognises the importance of raising public awareness about climate issues through informative and captivating documentaries.
SciencEscape warmly invites science and nature enthusiasts, researchers, climate change actors, companies, associations, and all those who share its vision to follow the adventure on social networks and support its documentary series project.
Giovan Peyrotty
SciencEscape
+41 78 248 13 32
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Support our documentary series on climate change