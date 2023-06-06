PureForge® Brake Systems Acquires PMD Automotive Engineering Services
By combining the two entities, we now have the full complement of in-house capabilities to be an integrated design and development partner/supplier to our customers.”PONTIAC, MICHIGAN, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PureForge® Brakes Systems, LLC acquired the engineering services division of Pontiac, Michigan-based PMD Automotive LLC. Adding PMD Automotive's Engineering Services Group provides a vertical integration that provides expertise and is a strategic and tactical move in PureForge's growth plans.
— Gordon Heidacker
By acquiring PMD Automotive, PureForge adds a fully integrated engineering company capable of responding to customer requirements for design, development, prototyping, fabricating, testing, program management, and necessary machine capabilities for new product development.
"After careful review and consideration by our Board of Directors, they unanimously voted and approved the acquisition of PMD Automotive Engineering Services. By combining the two entities, we now have the full complement of in-house capabilities to be an integrated design and development partner/supplier to our customers," says CEO Gordon Heidacker. The acquisition was completed on June 1, 2023.
PureForge technology is a pioneer in Physical Vapor Deposition ("PVD"). PureForge owns the patents on Atomic-Forged® technology. This technology addresses many standard automotive industry issues, mainly brake wear, with the trademark Brakes for Life TM.
"This acquisition of PMD Automotive Engineering Services is the first strategic bolt-on step allowing the execution of the vision of PureForge Brake Systems' technical development and manufacturing processes. This acquisition creates a highly dynamic development engineering culture for PureForge Brakes systems," says President and CTO Nathan Meckel.
The PureForge® technology has five main advantages over standard wear braking systems.
1. Superior Braking Performance -- It has the potential to save lives with superior braking performance, validated with extensive independent testing and evaluation. (See Link research white paper)
2. Reduced Maintenance expenses -- It has the potential to save on customers' maintenance expenses by reducing brake-related costs per mile driven – savings realized upwards of 50% to 75% over standard wear brakes.
a. Keeping fleet vehicles on the road longer between service intervals, driving higher utilization models for businesses
3. Brake Dust Reduction -- It can reduce environmentally harmful carcinogenic brake dust emissions.
4. Light-Weighting--- Because of the superior braking technology, PureForge® can reduce un-sprung weight at the four corners of the vehicle. This lightweighting can also protect the planet by reducing landfill volume.
5. Branding – because of our wear-resistant processes, we can place the logos of the car brand or manufacturer on all brake rotors, providing additional brand recognition.
PureForge Braking Systems is one of a few genuinely disruptive products in today's global automotive industry," adds Heidacker.
For more information, please contact:
Tim Hartge
PureForge® Inc.
40 W Pike Street
Pontiac, MI 48342
248-514-0987
timhartge@pureforge.com
