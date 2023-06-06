Peak Margins joins the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub to accelerate growth and product development
EINPresswire.com/ -- Peak Margins announced today that it has been accepted into the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, gaining access to technology and support that will help accelerate growth and product development.
Founded by Alvarez and Marsal Private Equity Performance Improvement alumnus Pranav Garg, Peak Margins helps B2B companies expand EBITDA by 300+bps, by implementing a Continuous Margin Improvement™ program combining software and best-in-class execution.
“We are the only offering purpose-built for Continuous Margin Improvement™ targeted towards B2B manufacturing and distribution,” says Pranav Garg. “It was a natural decision for us to build on the Microsoft Power Platform, a secure and scalable platform for data transformation, automation, and analytics. Joining the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub speeds up our commercial and product development and enables us to create greater value for clients.”
Microsoft for Startups, a global program dedicated to accelerating the trajectory of startups, provides members with exclusive access to a range of benefits including OpenAI and Azure credits, access to business and technical tools, and connections to a global network of mentors, investors, and partners.
About Peak Margins
Started by a Private Equity value creation veteran, Peak Margins helps B2B companies expand EBITDA by 300+ bps. Peak Margins achieves this through a Continuous Margin Improvement™ program combining software and best-in-class execution. Peak Margins transforms its clients' ability to measure what drives gross margin (by customer, product, salesperson, channel, territory, etc.) and installs the processes and structure to drive value capture.
