Splash Beverage Group Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

Net Sales Rise 48% to $5.8 Million

Gross Profit Rises 36% to $1.8 Million

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today reported financial results for the first quarter period ended March 31, 2023. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commissions (the “SEC”), contains additional information, and is posted at https://splashbeveragegroup.com/.

First Quarter Financial Performance

Net revenue for the first quarter was $5.8 million compared to $3.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of 48%. The increase in revenues was primarily due to increases in all beverage brands which increased 28.5% as well as sales from the Company’s ecommerce division distribution platform, Qplash which increased 60.3% over the prior year period.

Gross profit for the first quarter was $1.8 million compared to $1.3 million in the prior year period.

First quarter net loss narrowed to $3.73 million compared to $5.99 million in the prior year period. The decrease in net loss was due to higher sales offsetting a lower gross margin and higher operating expenses.

As of March 31, 2023, the company had total cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 million, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2022.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash Beverage Group said, “Our 2023 first quarter results are consistent with the preliminary results of $5.8 million in NET revenue ($6.1M gross), which is not only another record quarter for sales, but solid improvement in many of the key data points we outline in our April announcement, brands authorized in national and regional chains, selling universe as measured by more than 24,000 store doors. We continue to expand our footprint of distribution relationships such that we are now available throughout the US.

“As we noted previously, one or more of our brands have been authorized in more than a dozen national and retail chains in the last six months. As I mentioned in the April update it takes time to activate all our new store door universe, but we have made good progress through the end of Q1 and have placed one or more of our brands on 3,120 new shelves.

“We expect TapouT Energy Drink to add to this effort this quarter. Earlier we estimated that launch would begin in May but unfortunately, we had a can production delay, but we do expect to launch later this month.

“Regarding the late filing of our Q, as mentioned in the 8k filed with the SEC and in our press release, this was a function of our audit firm merging with a much larger firm and adding additional several layers of review,” Nistico added. “We were unaware of the extra procedures and the additional time required as a result. Now that we know, this should not happen again.”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31,

2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,145,797 $ 4,431,745 Accounts Receivable, net 2,190,681 1,812,110 Prepaid Expenses 926,273 348,036 Inventory 3,144,793 3,721,307 Other receivables 490,126 344,376 Total current assets 8,897,670 10,657,574 Non-current assets: Deposit $ 49,368 $ 49,290 Goodwill 154,573 256,823 Intangible assets, net 4,759,711 4,851,377 Investment in Salt Tequila USA, LLC 250,000 250,000 Right of use asset 674,106 750.042 Property and equipment, net 461,217 489.597 Total non-current assets 6,348,975 6,647,129 Total assets $ 15,246,645 $ 17,304,703 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,918,991 $ 3,383,187 Liability to issue shares 2,131,800 91,800 Right of use liability - current 250,734 268,749 Notes payable, current portion 2,913,136 1,080,257 Shareholder advances 200,000 — Accrued interest payable 162,915 141,591 Total current liabilities 8,577,576 4,965,584 Long-term Liabilities: Notes payable 2,432,288 2,536,319 Right of use liability - noncurrent 423,173 480,666 Total long-term liabilities 2,855,461 3,016,985 Total liabilities 11,433,037 7,982,569 Deficiency in stockholders’ equity (deficit): Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued — — Common Stock, $0.001 par, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 41,085,520 and 41,085,520 shares issued, 41,085,520 and 41,085,520 shares outstanding, at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 41,086 41,086 Additional paid in capital 121,749,517 121,632,547 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (47,098 ) (20,472 ) Accumulated deficit (117,929,897 ) (112,331,027 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,813,608 9,322,134 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 15,246,645 $ 17,304,703





Consolidated Statements of Operations