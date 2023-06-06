Germany's Best Online Portals 2023 in the Real Estate Brokerage Sector – Makler-Lotse Ranked 2nd
Makler-Lotse achieves 2nd place in the best online portals for real estate brokerages in 2023, offering its customers high-quality service.DüREN, GERMANY, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Makler-Lotse improves to 2nd place among the top portals for real estate brokerages.
Makler-Lotse is one of the leading real estate comparison portals in Germany. With a specially developed AI algorithm and strict quality standards, Makler-Lotse connects its customers with high-quality and reliable real estate agents for property transactions. The company strives to provide its customers with the best possible experience and support, continuously working to improve its service.
In a recent independent test conducted by Germany's renowned Institute for Service Quality (DISQ), evaluating the largest and most well-known real estate brokerage portals in Germany, Makler-Lotse secured 2nd place. The company was awarded the "Germany's Best Online Portals 2023" prize in the category of "real estate brokerage."
Recognition of Germany's best real estate brokerage portals
The test, based on various criteria such as offerings and performance, customer service, website presence, and recommendations, confirms the excellent quality and outstanding service that Makler-Lotse provides to its customers. Particularly noteworthy is the portal's improvement from 4th place in the previous year to 2nd place overall.
The evaluation criterion of "recommendation" was particularly significant. Makler-Lotse was recognized by the majority of market participants as the most recommendable portal, indicating high customer satisfaction and service quality.
Why Makler-Lotse is superior
Makler-Lotse distinguishes itself through an innovative approach to real estate brokerage. A specially developed AI algorithm utilizes 40 criteria to determine the Makler-Lotse Score. This scoring system evaluates real estate agents based on objective and efficient standards to provide the best agent recommendation for each property.
To be listed as a recommended agent on the online portal, agents must meet specific quality standards. These standards encompass criteria such as experience, competence, customer satisfaction, and expertise.
Improving from 4th place in 2022 to 2nd place in 2023 is a testament to Makler-Lotse's commitment to continuously optimizing its service. The company takes pride in this progress, considering it confirmation of their consistent quality enhancement and focus on customer needs.
Makler-Lotse ranked 1st in the "recommendation" category
The online portal continually works to improve its services and customer experience to provide the best real estate agent recommendations. The goal is to narrow the gap with the market leader and become Germany's premier real estate comparison portal. In one category, Makler-Lotse has already achieved this, securing 1st place in "recommendation" in the current evaluation.
If you are looking for a real estate agent, we invite you to try the services of the newly awarded portal, Makler-Lotse.de, for agent recommendations and experience the quality and efficiency of Makler-Lotse.
Link: https://makler-lotse.de/
https://disq.de/2023/20230511-Online-Portale-Preis-Maklervermittlung.html
About Makler-Lotse.de:
Makler-Lotse.de was developed in close collaboration with real estate experts who have successfully worked as real estate agents for over 20 years and are well acquainted with the constantly changing demands of the real estate market and agents. Makler-Lotse was created as an independent referral portal to provide valuable and credible marketing assistance to reputable and customer-oriented real estate agents. Makler-Lotse's unique feature is its sophisticated AI algorithm, ensuring authentic and traceable recommendations while remaining unbiased. Makler-Lotse is a valuable asset for both property sellers and real estate agents.
