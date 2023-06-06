Nonagon Provides Cone Health With Technology to Elevate Virtual Care Delivery
We are excited to define best practices for use of the Nonagon Care Kit in the Cone Health community to enhance patient experience, and improve outcomes.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonagon and Cone Health announce a partnership aimed to enhance delivery of virtual patient care as measured through objective clinical outcomes. The organizations will use the Nonagon Care Kit to offer comprehensive, clinically validated physical examinations during remote visits. This will improve patient experience and expand access to high quality assessment within and beyond the walls of Cone Health’s practices.
— Alon Natanson
The Nonagon Care Kit, secure, HIPAA compliant, and FDA cleared, offers several advantages in primary care, pediatric care and outpatient assessment. By allowing patients to conduct nine clinical-grade physical exam components remotely, Nonagon makes health care more efficient, convenient and accessible.
This strategic collaboration aligns with Cone Health’s dedication to incorporating innovation and technology that will continuously and compassionately close gaps in health care access by bringing safe, high-quality solutions to the patient’s doorstep.
"We are excited to define best practices for use of the Nonagon Care Kit in the Cone Health community to enhance patient experience, and improve outcomes," said Alon Natanson, CEO of Nonagon. "I see this cooperative effort with Cone Health as an important step toward democratizing primary and pediatric care and making it accessible to all, regardless of location, and am grateful for their collaboration and common vision to make healthcare more accessible and improve lives."
“This device will allow for remote medical exams and enable our physicians to gather valuable clinical data to assess, monitor, diagnose, and treat patients while avoiding escalation of care and unnecessary in-person visits,” says Ben Patel, Chief Information Officer at Cone Health. “Our patients will experience improved access to care from the comfort of home, at work or on the go.”
About Nonagon: Nonagon is an emerging medical startup that has developed a portable virtual care kit enabling providers on a virtual platform to remotely complete a thorough, clinical-quality examination of a patient’s heart, lungs, abdomen, ears, throat, skin, oxygen status, heart rate and body temperature.
About Cone Health: Cone Health operates a network of over 100 locations, including five hospitals, six ambulatory care centers, three outpatient surgery centers, seven urgent care centers, two retirement communities, and more than 120 physician practices. They provide a wide range of medical services through Cone Health Medical Group and Triad HealthCare Network, bringing together over 13,000 employees, 1,800 physician partners, and 1,000 volunteers.
Contacts:
Cone Health
Doug Allred, APR
External Communications Manager
(336) 832-8659
Douglas.Allred@conehealth.com
Conehealth.com/news
Laura Horne
Nonagon Care Inc.
laura@nonagon-care.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube