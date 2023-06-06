SciencEscape - Make science accessible to all
SciencEscape, a visionary initiative dedicated to producing captivating documentaries that shed light on the work of researchers.GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SciencEscape is a young non-profit organization created by Swiss scientists from the University of Geneva, committed to making science accessible to all and generating public interest in current scientific and environmental issues.
The importance of communication in natural sciences
In recent decades, thanks to continuous scientific advancements and the emergence of new technologies, science has played an increasingly central role in our society. This societal development is associated with a major challenge: how to ensure the connection between science and the general public in terms of information, transparency, and education? Scientific journalism is one of the most suitable responses to these concerns. Unfortunately, certain scientific disciplines, particularly the natural sciences, are rarely highlighted. Despite their crucial importance in addressing current challenges, from climate change to the exploration of other planetary systems, the public is seldom aware of significant issues that researchers in natural sciences are working on.
The creation of SciencEscape
In response to this realization, a group of geoscientists, PhDs from the University of Geneva, established a non-profit association based in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2020. Officially recognized as a public utility, the association specializes in popularizing and communicating science. Its main objective is the production of aesthetic and educational videos, created by scientists and professional videomakers, primarily focusing on research topics that have an impact on society. This association offers multimedia content to the general public, available for free on social networks and YouTube, including documentaries that portray the adventures of scientists in the field. All members of the association have extensive expertise in the "Earth system," with in-depth knowledge of climate-related issues such as floods, desertification, the impact of climate change on corals, and more. With their passion for video production, they combine practical field experience gained during exploratory scientific campaigns with the latest academic advancements, placing them in a unique position to better understand and disseminate scientific messages to the general public.
Ongoing and upcoming projects
For the past 3 years, SciencEscape has actively collaborated with researchers from various universities and museums. Thus far, the association has completed diverse projects covering a wide range of subjects, from volcanology to glacier studies and paleontology. Their latest production retraces the history of the golden age of Alpine geology, from the late 18th century to the early 20th century. This film is an integral part of the exhibition "Les Plis au travers du temps" (The folds Throughout time), held until July 26, 2023, at the exhibition hall of the University of Geneva.
However, the SciencEscape team aims to work on subjects directly related to climate study and environmental changes. Therefore, alongside other projects related to geology and geothermal energy, the association is currently focusing on producing a four-episode documentary series centered on climate science and the impact of climate change in Switzerland. These documentaries will provide in-depth analysis of ongoing research, testimonies from engaged citizens working on the ground to combat climate change, and concrete examples of the effects of climate change in Switzerland. Moreover, this series will be freely distributed with the purpose of serving as a communication and teaching tool in schools, universities, associations, and more.
To bring this project to fruition, the SciencEscape association has been selected by the crowdfunding platform "Impact" of the Services Industriels de Genève (SIG) to raise funds for the production of the first episode of this ambitious documentary series. SIG Impact, a platform known for supporting projects with significant environmental and social impact, recognizes the importance of raising public awareness about climate issues through informative and captivating documentaries.
SciencEscape warmly invites science and nature enthusiasts, researchers, climate change actors, companies, associations, and all those who share its vision to follow the adventure on social networks and support its documentary series project.
