Lydonia Technologies Achieves Platinum Partner Status with UiPath, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Intelligent Automation

UiPath - The Foundation of Innovation

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies, the leading provider of Intelligent Automation solutions and managed services, is pleased to announce its new designation as a Platinum Partner to UiPath, the global leader in enterprise automation.

UiPath's Platinum Partner status represents the highest level of recognition for partnerships, exclusively granted to organizations that have showcased exceptional expertise, customer success, and a dedication to driving digital transformation through automation. This prestigious acknowledgment underscores Lydonia Technologies' extensive knowledge and experience in implementing UiPath's industry-leading automation platform, enabling businesses to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and achieve significant cost savings.

As a Platinum Partner, Lydonia Technologies and its customers will benefit from enhanced collaboration with UiPath including access to developer resources and joint marketing initiatives. This partnership will further strengthen Lydonia Technologies' ability to deliver world-class Intelligent Automation solutions and provide unparalleled value to its customers.

"Being named a Platinum Partner of UiPath is a tremendous honor for Lydonia Technologies," said Kevin Scannell, CEO of Lydonia Technologies. "This recognition reflects our steadfast commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and driving digital transformation while delivering exceptional business outcomes for organizations of all sizes. We will leverage the advantages of our platinum partnership with UiPath to accelerate our customers' and prospects' growth, enabling them to achieve even greater business outcomes than ever before."

"We congratulate Lydonia Technologies on achieving Platinum Partner status with UiPath," said Brent Combest, Vice President, Global Channel & Programs, UiPath. "Their dedication to delivering Intelligent Automation solutions and their track record of success in diverse industries aligns perfectly with our mission to drive digital transformation through automation. We look forward to our enhanced collaboration and the value we can create together for organizations seeking to optimize their operations and achieve greater efficiency."

Lydonia Technologies' proven history of successfully delivering Intelligent Automation programs to a wide variety of organizations, coupled with its strong technical expertise, played a pivotal role in attaining Platinum Partner status. With this achievement, Lydonia Technologies joins a select group of industry leaders driving Intelligent Automation excellence.

About Lydonia

Lydonia Technologies, a national Intelligent Automation software and solutions provider headquartered in Boston, works with customers to harness the power of Intelligent Automation, changing the way they do business and capitalizing on their most precious commodity: time. Automation tackles routine and repetitive tasks, resulting in increased productivity, innovation, new revenue streams, and less risk. We are the proud recipient of the 2022 UiPath Americas and Worldwide Impact Partner of the Year. To learn more, visit www.lydoniatech.com

