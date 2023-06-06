Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau Recognized as Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award Winner
EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner for hotels. The coveted award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the top 10 percent of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.
“It is such an honor to have earned a place among travelers’ favorites and to be listed among the top 10 percent of hotels worldwide,” said Craig Martin, General Manager of Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, which opened its doors two years ago.
Understanding that the guest experience extends far beyond beautiful beaches and attractive accommodations, Martin is quick to underscore the importance of attentive, service-focused team members, who he congratulated for the latest accolade. “We have a great training program for our team. We refer to our training manager as the ‘Smile Ambassador’ because she instills in our staff how essential it is to make sure every guest feels welcome and cared for while staying at the resort.”
The resort is also making waves across the Nassau Paradise Island landscape with locals and visitors alike discovering all the property has to offer, including its St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up Water Park, and the diverse culinary options that serve up local as well as international fare. In addition to the world-renowned JWB Prime Steak and Seafood and Frank & Lola’s Pizzeria, guests can enjoy authentic local Bahamian fare at Vacation Café.
“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winners,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”
Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau is managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading global hospitality company with a growing hotel portfolio representing more than 1,500 properties in over 20 countries.
Check out all the reviews, and discover more about Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau here: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g147416-d21381385-Reviews-Margaritaville_Beach_Resort_Nassau-Nassau_New_Providence_Island_Bahamas.html.
About Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau
Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau is located on a gorgeous stretch of beach in downtown Nassau. Beautifully appointed oceanfront rooms offer unobstructed views of crystal clear, calming Caribbean waters. The resort offers a variety of world-class eateries, from signature steakhouse JWB Prime Steak and Seafood to Frank & Lola’s Pizzeria, where the culinary team serves up sumptuous Caribbean and various international cuisines. While on the property, guests can take advantage of the waterslides and lazy river at the Fins Up Water Park or sit back and relax in signature Day Beds. The resort sits alongside the One Particular Harbour residences, which offer an elevated lifestyle experience for guests. Within easy walking distance to all of Nassau’s hotspots, such as the Straw Market, Arawak Cay or “Fish Fry”, shopping, and dining, guests can also take advantage of the neighboring ICONS Sports Bar featuring karaoke, bowling, billiards, virtual reality sports and a private movie theater. For more information, visit www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-beach-resort-nassau.
