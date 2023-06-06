Enhesa announces strategic partnership with CoreStream

Enhesa’s EHS regulatory compliance content to be integrated in the CoreStream platform to simplify risk and compliance management

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhesa, the leading provider of global regulatory and sustainability intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with CoreStream, a leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) technology provider that helps organizations manage risk and compliance more efficiently and effectively.

Under the agreement, Enhesa will make its extensive knowledgebase of environmental, health and safety (EHS) and product regulatory content in more than 330 jurisdictions available through the CoreStream Platform of GRC, EHS and environmental, social and governance (ESG) tools. The addition of the Enhesa content to the CoreStream solution supports risk management and compliance requirements for CoreStream customers’ comprehensive EHS, GRC and operational risk compliance needs.

“Managing regulatory changes is such a massive challenge for businesses of all sizes,” said Shannon Summers, Global Head of Alliances for Enhesa. “By joining forces with CoreStream, we are expanding access to our best-in-class global content, making it available for the first time in an end-to-end enterprise GRC solution. I am excited about the new opportunities this unified approach will create for both of our businesses.”

“EHS and ESG compliance is about much more than just checking a box to meet a minimum threshold; today’s consumers want to know that the businesses they are working with take a proactive, rigorous approach to sustainability and corporate integrity,” said Richard Eddolls, Platform Director and Co-Founder of CoreStream. “By partnering with Enhesa, our clients will have access to market-leading content to support them in governing their businesses in the right way for EHS and related topics, across their global operations. This will enable businesses to actively identify and manage risk whilst demonstrating compliance to the relevant standards.”

Governing an organization is about providing the capability to reliably achieve objectives, including ESG. Risk Management is the identification and management of uncertainty and Compliance is acting with integrity and assuring that the mechanisms are in place to manage the risk to enable achievement of organizational objectives. CoreStream’s partnership with Enhesa will connect governance, risk, and compliance capabilities to give users a 360-degree view of their organization’s ability to deliver on regulatory, EHS and ESG related obligations, whilst managing risks and achieving their organizational objectives for success.

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, we empower the global business community with the insight to act today and prepare for tomorrow to create a more sustainable future – positively impacting our environment, our health, our safety, and our future. Navigating the fast-changing compliance and sustainability landscapes, we help them understand not just what they should do (first), but also how to do it. Both in their unique business and anywhere in the world. Now and in the future. Website: enhesa.com

CoreStream is a provider of market-leading, next-generation GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance) / EHS / ESG solutions. The platform provides a solution which is both user-friendly and user focussed. The CoreStream Platform can be tailored through simple and rapid configuration to meet every client’s need and deliver an integrated GRC experience to help organizations achieve their true business potential.

The platform works seamlessly in tandem with clients’ processes and procedures, its flexibility and adaptability providing them with a solution which encourages proactive decision-making, collaborative working on compliance and assurance, and supports governance through accountability. Crucially, the platform also offers both time and cost savings as you embed it in your processes.

The platform was recently reviewed by market-leading GRC industry analysts with the feedback that it is agile, intuitive, value-creating, effective and adaptable, clearly demonstrating how today’s organizations can solve their challenges in today’s business climate using the CoreStream Platform.

Website: https://www.corestream.co.uk/



