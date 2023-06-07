Bitstamp partners with Fiat Republic to offer clients access to instant fiat and crypto liquidity
Bitstamp partners with Fiat Republic, providing enhanced services to overcome banking limitations, ensuring uninterrupted fiat liquidity access in crypto.AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitstamp, the world's original and longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, today announces its partnership with Fiat Republic, the EMI-regulated, Fiat-as-a-Service platform aggregating local bank rails for crypto platforms via a single API. This partnership marks a significant step towards providing enhanced services to both customer bases in an effort to overcome the limitations of traditional banking systems.
In today's fast-paced crypto landscape, traditional banking systems often struggle to keep up with the demand for faster liquidity provision, and many financial institutions have imposed limitations or even completely halted fiat payments to and from crypto platforms, significantly disrupting their business operations. This strategic alliance between Bitstamp and Fiat Republic comes at a crucial time, addressing the growing demand for uninterrupted and instant access to fiat liquidity when trading digital assets.
Bitstamp, a trusted name in the crypto industry, has recently launched its crypto-as-a-service product, empowering clients to leverage Bitstamp's extensive crypto licenses. This partnership will initially facilitate account opening for both Bitstamp's corporate customers with Fiat Republic and Fiat Republic's corporate customers with Bitstamp, and this shared customer base will have an enhanced trading experience, with access to a reliable and cost-effective crypto liquidity and payment infrastructure. In the future, Bitstamp’s corporate customers will also have the ability to leverage the instant fiat settlement capabilities of Fiat Republic’s proprietary EagleNet network once Bitstamp has integrated its fiat accounts into its crypto-as-a-service infrastructure.
JB Graftieaux, Global CEO at Bitstamp, said: "We are pleased to announce our partnership with Fiat Republic and future integration with their groundbreaking EagleNet instant settlement network. This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing the industry by providing crucial crypto-fiat solutions. Through our own enhanced technology and leveraging the power of Fiat Republic’s payment rails, we are dedicated to delivering a safer, more seamless, and reliable way for our clients to access digital currencies, ensuring a forward-moving trajectory for the entire ecosystem."
Adam Bialy, Founder and CEO at Fiat Republic, added: "We are delighted to be collaborating with Bitstamp, as their focus on regulatory compliance and their strong pedigree in crypto liquidity provision aligns perfectly with our mission at Fiat Republic to make digital assets accessible to everyone. By providing the essential infrastructure, clients with accounts at both Fiat Republic and Bitstamp will be able to enjoy the benefits of instant, low-cost fiat settlements, whether they seek crypto liquidity through Bitstamp or fiat payment services through Fiat Republic.”
About Bitstamp
Bitstamp is the world’s longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, continuously providing safe and open access to crypto since 2011. With a proven track record and mature approach to the industry, Bitstamp provides a secure and transparent trading venue to over five million individuals and a range of institutional clients seeking a trusted partner to participate in crypto markets.
Bitstamp is a sector leader in both security and compliance, with 51 licences and registrations secured with financial regulators across the globe. The exchange also retained its position in CCData’s (formerly CryptoCompare) Exchange Benchmark as the highest-rated centralised exchange, maintaining the only AA rating for the second time running.
About Fiat Republic
Fiat Republic is an EMI-regulated, Fiat-as-a-Service platform aggregating local fiat rails for crypto platforms via a single API. Fiat Republic enables crypto platforms to easily embed fiat payments into their platform to deliver frictionless pay-in and pay-outs for their users. Fiat Republic built a brand new category, Web2.5, the bridge between Web2 and Web3, which provides the connectivity tissue between banks and crypto platforms needed to accelerate global crypto adoption. Learn more at https://fiatrepublic.com
