EINPresswire.com/ -- payabl. opens Amsterdam office to accelerate European expansion
leading payments company payabl., today announced the opening of a new office in the Netherlands as part of its European expansion strategy.
payabl. is cementing its presence in Zuidas, Amsterdam, a prominent FinTech hub – ranked as the 2nd biggest FinTech nation in the EU (behind London) – and home to a number of key global FinTech players. The new location is viewed as a gateway to Europe for FinTech, and is renowned for its strong tech ecosystem, financial sector and progress towards digital and cashless payments.
For example, the Netherlands has one of the highest rates of cashless payments in the world, with over 60% of transactions being made electronically, and debit card payments accounting for 88% of all card payment transactions. As a result, the city was an obvious choice for payabl. to expand into Europe even further, in addition to its offices in Germany, Cyprus, Italy, Poland, Lithuania, and the UK.
So far this year, payabl. has been on a growth trajectory, recently being named as the fastest growing payments company in the Middle East and Cyprus, as part of Deloitte Technology Fast 50 for the region. In addition, the business recently joined the Visa Direct Preferred Partner programme. These impressive milestones, recognitions and achievements underline payabl.’s momentum, and further expansion into Europe is the natural next step to continue this.
At the same time, the company is steadily progressing towards launching payabl.one, a new platform to cater for all financial needs of merchants, including banking services, acquiring, issuing and local payment solutions, in one place.
Ugne Buraciene, Group CEO at payabl. said: “As we continue to expand our reach and diversify our offering, international expansion will play a crucial role. Amsterdam is the gateway into payments and FinTech in Europe, and demand for innovative payment technology in the Netherlands continues to grow. We look forward to working with businesses in the region to meet this increasing need”.
If you’d like to learn more about the expansion and payabl.’s future plans, please visit stand B246 at Money20/20 Europe from Tuesday 6th until Thursday 8th June, or get in touch. You can also join Ugne Buranciene at 11:30am CET on Wednesday 7th June, on the Money-Bot stage at the show, in the session on "What do Merchants Need to Do to Improve Payments?".
The new office can be found at Claude Debussylaan 7, 1082 MC Amsterdam, Netherlands.
About payabl.:
Established in 2011, payabl. is a leading PayTech with regional offices in Germany, Netherlands, Cyprus, Italy, Poland, Lithuania, and the UK. Through its holistic payments offering payabl. can facilitate transactions from 300+ payment methods. Through its extensive expertise, payabl. enables businesses to grow, positively transforming the communities they engage in. payabl. offers its customers a high tech, high touch approach, providing future-ready payment solutions for merchants from a wide range of sectors around the world. With unrivalled experience in helping clients navigate the complexity of an evolving payments environment - payabl. is the trusted partner for the world’s largest merchants to unlock growth.
To learn more, visit: payabl.com
