DPW, OGM, To Provide Disaster Assistance

To help expand the disaster relief activities for the Island of Rota, the Honorable Governor Arnold I. Palacios along with Lt. Governor David M. Apatang and in partnership with the Office of Grants Management and the Department of Public Works (DPW) Energy Division State Energy Program (SEP), will be distributing portable gas stoves, butane canisters, rice, ramen noodles, and canned goods to families affected by Super Typhoon Mawar.

To avail of the Disaster Relief Assistance, residential homeowners must present a copy of a valid identification card (ID) and a copy of a most recent CUC utility billing with the same name on the ID and CUC account. Residents that are tenants of apartments, rental properties, etc., and not named as the CUC account holder, must provide a copy of a lease or rental agreement. If the residential homeowner with the CUC account holder’s name is unable to make it, please provide a letter of authorization along with a copy of the ID matching the CUC account name to avail of the said distribution item. Businesses and rental property owners are not eligible. Individuals with sub-meters must receive an approved clearance document from the Rota Mayor’s Office.

The DRIVE-THRU DISTRIBUTION EVENT will be held at the date, time, and location specified below:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Location: Rota Man’Amko Center, Sinapalo

Time: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

With limited supplies for this event, items will be available for distribution on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the specified time only, while supplies last.

All vehicle operators and passengers must remain in their vehicles at all times and must follow all posted event signs and obey all event traffic flow signs.

In addition, staff from the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) under the DPW Energy Division will be on Rota to assist anyone interested in applying for program services or if they were affected by Super Typhoon Mawar.

Funding opportunity for this project is made possible through grant funds awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy (USDOE) – State Energy Program (SEP); and Office of the Governor, Office of Grants Management (OGM), and the U.S. Department of the Interior.

###