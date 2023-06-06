All G Foods: Australian Food-Tech Makes Waves in APAC with their Unapologetic Approach to Precision Fermentation
All G Foods: Australian Food-Tech Makes Waves in APAC with their Unapologetic Approach to Precision FermentationSINGAPORE , June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- All G Foods, an Australian-based food tech pioneer and APAC leader in precision fermentation, is advancing its development of a wide range of cultured dairy products for the region. The company's cutting-edge Innovation Centre and Bio-Foundry is based in Sydney, Australia and the team are working to develop cultured dairy products that put nutrition and taste first, surpassing current cultured dairy product offerings and plant-based alternatives. All G Foods’ ability to harness the potential of casein and lactoferrin proteins is crucial to the company’s transformational endeavour.
Precision fermentation is frequently misunderstood and incorrectly grouped into the same category as “cultivated” or “lab grown” meat.
Precision fermentation involves inserting the DNA encoding proteins into microflora and then feeding the microflora sugars and water to produce nature identical proteins. The proteins are then filtered out from the microflora, with end products containing only proteins that are nature identical. By contrast, “cultivated” or “lab grown” meat involves harvesting a host animal’s cells and then allowing those cells to multiply and grow. Once enough cells have grown, these are formulated into an edible meat product.
All G Foods is unambiguous in what their technology is not: it is neither plant based nor grown from the cells of host animals. A 2022 consumer research study ¹ found that market misinformation has altered opinions of cultured dairy. However, after understanding the role of natural microflora, respondents in the study stated reassurance and reframed their perceptions of cultured dairy as natural and not genetically modified or artificial.
The boom of precision fermentation is upon us. In this rush, some companies have hastily provided information about this innovative technology that compromises accuracy, and results in market misunderstandings. One of the most widespread myths is that the precision fermented dairy products that exist in the market today offer the same functionality as traditional dairy. This simply is not true. To date, none of the other food-tech companies focusing on precision fermenting dairy proteins can produce or offer products that have the same aroma, taste, nutritional value, and functional qualities as traditional dairy milk.
All G Foods is committed to transparency in the company’s progress and journey, highlighting the considerable obstacles involved in unlocking caseins and lactoferrin, the two key proteins required in replicating traditional dairy.
Understanding Lactoferrin: The Revolutionary Protein
Lactoferrin is an iron-binding glycoprotein, found naturally in milk. It is a multifunctional protein with numerous functions in the body, including delivering prebiotic defenses, antibacterial action, immunological modulation, and iron metabolism. Lactoferrin has been reported to provide a variety of possible health benefits, including immune system support, gut health promotion, and bone density improvement. It is sold as a supplement and is used as an ingredient in infant formula and other products such as nutraceuticals.
Caseins: Protein Powerhouses
Caseins are proteins that provide a major functional contribution to milk and dairy products. They account for around 80% of the protein in cow’s milk.
Casein proteins are soluble in milk, but they can form insoluble clumps, or “curds,” when milk is acidified, or cheese-making enzymes are introduced. Because of this feature, caseins are essential in the manufacturing of several dairy products, including cheese and yoghurt.
Caseins are also employed in the food industry as a protein source in dietary supplements and as an ingredient in foods like confectionery and baked goods.
Caseins are high-quality proteins that contain all the essential amino acids required for a healthy body. They are digested and absorbed more slowly than other proteins, which can aid in the promotion of satiety.
Why All G Foods? All G Foods has a deep commitment to delivering products of the highest standards to the market. As such, the company’s precision fermentation technology is powered by the world’s leading scientists and innovators in the field. Dr. Jared Raynes, Chief Scientific Officer of All G Foods is the first person in the world to assemble casein micelles using precision fermented casein proteins. The company also is advised by Dr Carl Holt, Honorary Senior Research Fellow (School of Molecular Biosciences) at the University of Glasgow, who is noted as the world leader in casein proteins research.
Speaking on All G Foods expansion plans to APAC, Dr. Jared Raynes, Chief Scientific Officer of All G Foods said, “By expanding into APAC, we aim to share our technology, drive innovation, and contribute to addressing the region’s food security for growth populations. Dedicating my career to precision fermentation has been an honour but delivering it to markets such as Singapore and China to address real world challenges and demands, will be a pinnacle of my work.”
Addressing Global Dairy demand
The dairy industry, which is worth $871 billion and is expected to hit $1 trillion by 2026, as worldwide consumption rises. Jan Pacas, founder and CEO of All G Foods, stated, “Dairy consumption is increasing at a rate that is unsustainable for our current food systems. With our recent advances in the scalability of precision fermentation and the Asia-Pacific region’s already high awareness and consumption of alternative proteins, we now have the perfect foundation to introduce this technology as a key component in addressing the region’s food security challenges.
Expansion to Meet Demands and Address Challenges
All G Foods is in discussions with major food and beverage companies across the Asia Pacific and beyond as part of its expansion strategy. This strategic step tangibly demonstrates the company’s commitment to addressing food security challenges and consumer demands holistically through both proprietary brand products and services as well via strong collaborations and industry alliances.
¹Formo White Paper: New way of making dairy perceptions, naming and implications (Feb, 2022)
Renee Enman
Head of Communications & Corporate Affairs - All G Foods
renee.enman@allgfoods.com