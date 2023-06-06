Ice Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Ice Market Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Ice Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ice global market. As per TBRC’s ice market forecast, the ice global market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.23 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7% through the forecast period.

The growing demand for alcoholic beverages is expected to propel the growth of the ice market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest ice market share. Major ice global market makers include Cornelius Inc., Minnesota Ice, Arctic Glacier, Clear LLC, Genesee Block Company, Ice Art, Goldengoa Ice Cubes Private Limited.

Ice Market Types

1) By Type: Cube form, Flake form, Nugget form

2) By Capacity: Below 50 Cubes, 50-150 Cubes, 150-250 Cubes, Above 250 Cubes

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channel

4) By Application: Foodservice, Retail, Healthcare, Residential, Other Applications

This refers to a solid or frozen form of water where the water gets frozen at zero degree Celsius.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business