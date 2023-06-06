Perlara and The SCN2A Foundation Partner on Loss of Function Therapy Development for SCN2A
We chose Perlara for several reasons. One, they have previously successful experience that resulted in clinical trials, two, Ethan’s ethics and experience are unparalleled.”PITTSBURGH, PA, US, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The SCN2A Foundation, a registered 501c3 non-profit focusing on accelerating targeted research and treatment of SCN2A related disorders is announcing today their partnership with Perlara PBC to focus on loss of function therapy development for SCN2A.
— Jason Curry
“As one of our founding partnerships, we chose Perlara for several reasons. One, they have previously successful experience that resulted in clinical trials, two, Ethan’s ethics and experience are unparalleled, and three, you can tell that they really care. Thus far, I can’t be happier working with Van, Ethan, and their team, and am beyond excited on what the future holds as we continue our work together.”, stated Jason Curry, The SCN2A Foundation founder.
SCN2A is a gene that helps regulate the central nervous system. Malfunctions in this gene can cause complex and deadly symptoms relating to autism and epilepsy that are difficult to treat with general antiepileptic medications. Thus far, the loss of function side of the SCN2A disease has seen limited exposure and The SCN2A Foundation is dedicated to ramping up therapeutic development for this side of the disease - across several fronts.
”Jason reached out to us based on our work with Maggie’s Pearl, and after talking with him and his wife, we felt like we could help. The drug development journey can be challenging, which is why we began systemizing the discovery process through our Guided Cures process. We’re happy to be working with The SCN2A Foundation and hope to further their endeavors across approaches and modalities.”, stated Perlara’s founder, Ethan Perlstein.
To kick off this partnership, The SCN2A Foundation’s founder - Jason Curry is embarking on a cross state bike ride - from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia - to raise funds for and promote their participation in the Million Dollar Bike Ride - supported by the Orphan Disease Center and the University of Pennsylvania. The Jack Attack! Biking for a Cure Campaign will initially start with a cross state bike ride from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, and conclude with a 1,000 mile bike tour at the end of the year.
About Perlara PBC:
Perlara PBC launched in 2014 as the first biotech Public Benefit Corporation (bioPBC). Our commitment to sustainability, open science and business and patient equity has guided our approach from day one. Perlara’s first joint venture with an entrepreneurial family is called Maggie’s Pearl, which is the commercial sponsor of a Phase 3 drug repurposing trial. For more information, visit https://www.perlara.com/.
About The SCN2A Foundation
Incorporated in 2023 - Our mission is to accelerate targeted research and treatment for the SCN2A through strategic, and cutting edge technologies, processes, and partnerships. For more information, visit https://www.scn2afoundation.org, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Linkedin.
