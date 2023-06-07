The 35th Beijing Daxing Watermelon Festival A Prosperous Future Starts Here

DAXING, BEIJING, CHINA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 28th, the 35th Beijing Daxing Watermelon Festival, themed “A Leisurely Time, An Eye-catching Daxing”, officially kicked off. Coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, this year’s annual event consisted of one opening ceremony, two exchange activities and multiple community activities. Online and offline campaigns, exhibitions both inside and outside of Daxing, annual passes for selected tourism products are part of the district government’s efforts to build an international brand for this Festival. In addition, ambassadors and counselors of countries along the "the Belt and Road" to China are invited to attend the opening ceremony and the dinner party, witnessing fruits of Daxing’s high-quality development from multiple perspectives.

A gateway to Daxing for cooperation. Each and every element of the opening ceremony showcased Daxing as the “hometown of watermelons in China”. At the opening ceremony, Panggezhuang Town Government signed an agreement with Freshippo and granted it the license to build a “Freshippo Village”, Kuaishou released an online promotion campaign called “Thumbs up for Daxing”, Jun Tian Yun He Ensemble played a guqin music piece called Gao Shan Liu Shui (High Mountain and Running River), and lastly, all guests jointly launched the Festival—“A beam of light in Southern Beijing”, showcasing ever-changing Daxing to the world and joining hands for leapfrog development. During the Festival, the District Industry Promotion Center, together with District Cultural and Tourism Bureau, Daxing Airport Office, and Yufa Town Government, held a salon for entrepreneurs, providing a platform for entrepreneurs in Daxing to communicate and collaborate, promoting dialogues between the upstream and downstream of the value chain, and facilitating high-quality development of Daxing companies.

Cultural branding through events and special offers. This year, an offline exhibition is set up in downtown Beijing, as one of diversified channels to showcase Daxing's key industries and rich cultural, tourism, and agricultural resources. To enhance public engagement and create a festive atmosphere, a series of marketing and publicity activities were carried out, including handicrafts making, free sampling and sales of agricultural produce and offering ticket packages for selected cultural and tourism products.

Growth driven by cultural activities and tourism. In recent years, Daxing government has been developing tourism so as to inject momentum into the economy, as part of its various attempts to promote high-quality development from different angles. The rich history, agreeable environment, easy accessibility, cultural ambience, industry development and overall competitiveness are the six advantages Daxing has to develop differentiated tourism. A few examples of its tourism products include half-marathon competition and Gao Shan Liu Shui guqin concert, creating synergies between cultural, tourism and sports activities so as to best demonstrate Daxing as a city full of vitality that’s pleasant for living and suitable for business.

With watermelon being the matchmaker, the 35th Beijing Daxing Watermelon Festival showcased Daxing as a thriving and vigorous place. May future prosperity starts here.