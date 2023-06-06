Writer/Director Bruce Bellocchi to film his passion project in South Florida this summer
The boxing drama "ONE" starts filming in late August
With everything happening in the world today, I just want to provide people with an escape. I also want them to feel something. Doesn't matter what it is. Just feel.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Director Bruce Bellocchi gears up once again to direct a boxing drama that he'll also star in called, "ONE". Bellocchi plays Toby "Patch" Feldman, a trainer who's bottomed out after losing his wife and two small children years earlier to a murderous late night rampage. While living in his gym and trying to drink himself to death "Patch" is persuaded to train a young black boxer named Willie Monroe. Monroe breaths life into Feldman and after a period of time and racial healing the men form an unbreakable bond. That is until "Patch" finds out Willie Monroe's father was responsible for the murder of his wife and children. According to Bellocchi the film is based on actual events with creative story liberites taken
Bellocchi who's acted in the past said he's been waiting for something like this that he can sink his teeth into. "This film is my passion project. If I wasn't playing the lead role, I wouldn't even make this film", he said. "I know this character inside and out and am going to bring the most realistic version of him to the screen. This film is going to evoke emotion much like the film, "The Whale" did. When you're done watching you're going to realize that you've just been through an emotional experience. I've never been so excited about a film before. This is the one that opens the doors", Bellocchi says.
Bellocchi teams back up with executive producers, Paul J Faust known for his role as "Cool Guy Paul" on the hit TV show, The Office and Edward Lake, a successful Florida attorney and entrepreneur. Also returning is Bellocchi's longtime producing partner, Jessica Gilstrap.
Bellocchi's most recent films, The Legend of Jack and Diane which was also the late Tom Sizemore's final film and Love Kills are available on a streaming service near you. B. Bellocchi Films has a worldwide distribution slate deal with V-Channels media and plans to produce several more films by years end.
