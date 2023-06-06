Renowned Parsi Culinary Entrepreneur Tanaz Godiwalla's "A Parsi Affair" Condiments Now On Amazon Prime Across The US

Tanaz Godiwalla presenting Gor Keri Meva Parsi Affair Logo

The wait is finally over as Parsi culinary legend, Tanaz Godiwalla, brings her line of condiments, "A Parsi Affair," across the US through Amazon Prime.

With the launch of 'A Parsi Affair' on Amazon Prime, we hope to bring the unique and delectable taste of Parsi cuisine to a wider audience, and we look forward to expanding our offerings soon.” — Tanaz Godiwalla