Renowned Parsi Culinary Entrepreneur Tanaz Godiwalla's "A Parsi Affair" Condiments Now On Amazon Prime Across The US
The wait is finally over as Parsi culinary legend, Tanaz Godiwalla, brings her line of condiments, "A Parsi Affair," across the US through Amazon Prime.
With the launch of 'A Parsi Affair' on Amazon Prime, we hope to bring the unique and delectable taste of Parsi cuisine to a wider audience, and we look forward to expanding our offerings soon.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Food enthusiasts and home chefs, rejoice! The wait is finally over as the renowned Parsi culinary legend, Tanaz Godiwalla, brings her line of condiments, "A Parsi Affair," to the United States through Amazon Prime. After its successful launch in India and the US, the products are now available for nationwide delivery to your doorstep.
These condiments are based on secret heirloom recipes that have been perfected and handed down from generation to generation since 1969, bringing the authentic taste of Parsi cuisine to your kitchen. The two varieties of condiments available are the Gajar Meva Nu Achaar, a traditional Parsi carrot sweet and sour pickle that incorporates raisins and dried dates, and the Gor Keri Meva Nu Achaar, a unique Parsi raw mango pickle. These vegetarian condiments have no added preservatives and stand out in the market as the first to include premium dry fruits and nuts like cashews and dates. A dash of red chili pepper, ginger, and mustard powder adds some spicy notes, while the sambhar masala boosts the aroma.
Both condiments are perfect for pairing with a variety of foods, from rice and roti flatbreads to naans, parathas, sourdough, crackers, garlic bread, and everything from theplas to khakras. The flavors are a game-changer in the market, and they stand out on charcuterie boards. Each of these condiments uses wholesome ingredients such as ginger, garlic, chilies, jaggery, cinnamon, and turmeric, all of which possess scientifically proven health benefits.
The highly anticipated launch of "A Parsi Affair" in the United States on Amazon Prime is a significant milestone for Tanaz Godiwalla, also known as the "Queen of Parsi Catering" in India. As the second-generation owner and an award-winning chef, she has been running the business successfully for more than three decades, catering to hundreds of events and being booked years in advance. She also runs a cloud kitchen that does food deliveries across Mumbai in India and has launched her catering services in the United Kingdom in the Spring of 2021.
"We are thrilled to offer our authentic Parsi condiments to food enthusiasts and home chefs across the United States," says Tanaz Godiwalla.
To experience the flavors of "A Parsi Affair," head to Amazon Prime today, and get your hands on the Gajar Meva Nu Achaar and Gor Keri Meva Nu Achaar. These condiments are priced accessibly for all and make for a simple yet sumptuous way to add true Parsi zest to your meals.
