Public notice is hereby given that the WYMD intends to amend its rules.

Please click on the link below to view the Public Notice of Intent to Adopt Rules and Regulations for the Wyoming Military Department Federal Sector Equal Employment Opportunity Complaints.

Commenting period is open until June 8, 2023. To view/submit comments, visit: https://rules.wyo.gov/Search.aspx?mode=2, and click on Military Department, Wyoming.