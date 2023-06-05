DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT NEWS RELEASE – Deputy Sheriff Recruitment Open on Oahu and Maui

HONOLULU – The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) is looking for qualified, hard-working men and women to join the State Sheriff Division. The DLE is seeking applicants willing to serve on O‘ahu and Maui. Recruitment closes June 12 on the Department of Human Resources and Development (DHRD) website.

“The Department is working hard to fill multiple law enforcement positions throughout the state. The individuals who qualify through this recruitment period will become the first class of Department of Law Enforcement deputy sheriffs,” said DLE Director, Jordan Lowe.

To qualify, the applicant must be a high school graduate and have two years of work experience which demonstrates the ability to read and comprehend complex written material such as rules and regulations; write a clear, factual report; and demonstrate the ability to read, write, understand and communicate effectively with others, among other things.

Individuals who pass the testing phase will participate in the Law Enforcement Recruit Class, which will consist of classroom and on-the-job training in the laws, rules, regulations, principles, practices, procedures, and techniques of law enforcement; the operation of firearms and other equipment; as well as physical conditioning.

For more information and to apply to become a deputy sheriff, go to the DHRD job seeker’s page: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/hawaii/jobs/newprint/4053906

Sheriff Division pictures and video b-roll can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/0sypciwirpv9y4l7awaa5/h?dl=0&rlkey=w3yt5m1yvzl98hrbs1dup3omx

