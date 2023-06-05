The nomination window for the 2023 Governor’s Smart Community Awards is now closed. We want to thank everyone for their amazing submissions. Our judges will work furiously over the coming weeks to review the applications and select winners for the Smart Awards categories. You should expect to hear more about winners later this summer.

These awards highlight the actions of local governments and their partners across our great state, providing consistent examples of excellence in planning and forward-thinking leadership. Whether you’ve submitted an application or not, we encourage you to check back and learn more about the projects that are selected. Each year this awards program serves as a consistent resource on local planning, often providing examples of problem solving on shared issues.