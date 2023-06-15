Non-profit US Company Formed to Keep Ukraine Strong
Lemonjuice Solutions and its employees formed Keep Ukraine Strong in cooperation with the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA).
Keep Ukraine Strong, with the help of Lemonjuice Solutions, is providing lifesaving protective equipment as the fight for Ukraine sovereignty continues.”ORLANDO, FL, US, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Within a few days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Lemonjuice Solutions and its employees established Keep Ukraine Strong (KeepUkraineStrong.org) in cooperation with the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA).
A 501(c)(3) organization, Keep Ukraine Strong is 100 percent administered by Lemonjuice Solutions’ teams in the U.S. and Ukraine, with all proceeds distributed directly to the cause — to aid the brave people fighting for Ukraine’s sovereignty. We are grateful to our donors for their contributions, which have so far exceeded $100,000.
Leading with action
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been a devastating event that shook the world to its core, a blatant violation of international law and a complete disregard for the sovereignty of an independent nation. The world looked on in shock and disbelief. Lives of countless innocent people have been forever changed as they were caught in the fire of Russia’s aggression.
Given the Ukrainian ties of some of our executive team members, Lemonjuice employees stateside wanted to help in a tangible and meaningful way. Our chief executive officer, Alex Krakovsky, was born in Ukraine and immigrated to the United States more than 40 years ago as a teenager.
When Alex founded Lemonjuice Solutions, he relied on his previous business relationships to open an office in Kyiv. This office, dedicated to operational, legal, and title research, is key to our Resorts Reimagined program.
The Ukrainian office is also vital to company research, and the 35 staff located in Kyiv support the 120 or so stateside employees.
The Ukrainian team has been directly impacted—homes bombed, lives uprooted, children displaced. To this day, U.S. employees regularly witness our Ukrainian team members working in conditions most could not fathom.
Working in war
Lemonjuice’s Ukrainian staff often experience explosions, sirens, and flickering lights during online meetings.
While some of our Ukrainian staff have left the country, nearly half elected to stay. Ukrainians are strong and courageous. Our Ukrainian team adapted to the new way of life, changing their work hours based on available electricity. We supported them by purchasing fast-charging power banks to provide a consistent power supply.
Our Ukrainian staff prefer to focus on what they can do rather than the terrorism and fear inflicted on them by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his countrymen. Most are using a significant portion of their incomes to help support friends fighting by providing them with basic lifesaving and protective equipment.
Frontline Focus
Keep Ukraine Strong’s present focus is the Ukrainian people on the front lines. Keep Ukraine Strong, with the help of Lemonjuice Solutions, is providing lifesaving protective equipment as the fight for Ukraine sovereignty continues.
Meeting immediate humanitarian needs by delivering helmets, boots, protective vests, radio sets, battery packs, ambulances, medical supplies, tourniquets, and QuikClot is the organization’s mission. The location of some of our staff in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, and beyond helps us funnel these necessary items and allocate them as needed. They know what is needed, where it’s needed, and how to quickly navigate the bureaucratic issues to deliver the provisions.
In addition to providing equipment, we also have a separate initiative for supporting the informational front by donating to independent volunteer journalism projects. Ukrainian Witness, which began documenting war crimes and evolved into a fully independent news channel, is fully donor funded.
We are also establishing a shelter to support the wives and children of those who lost their lives in service to Ukrainian sovereignty.
Expanding Support
The sacrifices made by the Ukrainian military to defend their country during this war make Keep Ukraine Strong’s work critical in helping to improve the safety and well-being of Ukrainian soldiers.
While many of Lemonjuice’s employees, friends, and industry contacts have stepped up donations, funding the delivery of medical equipment, tourniquets, vehicles, boots, uniforms, tents, heaters, and night-vision devices, post-war funds will be used for Ukrainian veterans and their families. Keep Ukraine Strong will continue after the war ends.
The Lemonjuice staff has formed incredible bonds with our Ukrainian team members through Teams and Zoom meetings over the last several years. The care, concern, and support flows in both directions. Ukrainians are standing strong, and we are standing with them. In harmony with the Ukrainian people, Keep Ukraine Strong will endure through the recovery and rebuilding stage.
If you would like to know more and support Keep Ukraine Strong, email Lemonjuice Solutions at Solutions@Lemonjuice.biz or visit:
KeepUkraineStrong.org.
Keep Ukraine Strong: 267 Kentlands Blvd, Box 3005, Gaithersberg, MD 20878
