Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard Files for Florida Senate, District 24
Former County Mayor and Florida State Representative Brings Vast Public Service Experience to Open Senate SeatPALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, June 5, 2023, Palm Beach County Commissioner and former Florida State Representative Mack Bernard filed his intent to run for Florida Senate, District 24. The seat is currently held by Senator Bobby Powell, who has filed his intent to run for the soon-to-be-open Palm Beach County Commission District 7 seat. The election will be held in November 2024.
Mack Bernard has served as Palm Beach County Commissioner since 2016, serving terms as both County Mayor and County Vice Mayor during his seven years on the Commission. Bernard was praised as a County Commissioner focused on job creation and job training initiatives as well as championing policies to create additional workforce and affordable housing in the County. In May of this year, the Housing Leadership Council of Palm Beach County recognized Bernard as the Housing Hero of the Year.
“I have served our community at the state, county, and municipal level. As County Commissioner, I have worked to reduce our unemployment rate, create more affordable housing options, protect our water resources and environment, and cut property taxes. As State Senator, I will be ready to hit the ground running on day one,” Commissioner Mack Bernard stated.
For 15 years, Commissioner Bernard has been a dedicated public servant for Palm Beach County.
“From our neighborhoods to the steps of the Capitol, I have been a champion for Palm Beach County,” stated Bernard.
In 2008 Mack served as a Delray Beach City Commissioner and Deputy Vice-Mayor. He then put his experience to work in the Florida Legislature, serving as a member of the Florida House from 2009 – 2012. Mack’s legislative accomplishments focused on creating jobs, protections for women’s healthcare and equality, and funding for public education. In the Legislature, Mack served as the President of the Palm Beach County Caucus of Black Elected Officials and was recognized for his work advocating for Florida's small businesses.
Bernard’s commitment to Palm Beach County and Florida can be seen through his advocacy efforts on the Florida Association of Counties’ Tax, Finance and Administration Committee and as a member of the Florida Elections Commission, where he ensured integrity and transparency in Florida elections.
Bernard’s current and past community involvement includes time on the Board of Leadership Florida, Secretary and Treasurer; Palm Beach County Homeless Advisory Board, Chair; Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County, Past Chair and Vice Chair; Toussaint L'Ouverture High School for Arts and Social Justice, Past Chair; Color of Hope Foundation, Former Board member; 211 Palm Beach Treasure Coast, Former Board member; CJ Foundation, Inc., Former Board member; Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce, Former Board member; and the Marie Louise Community Foundation, Inc., Former Board member. In addition to his record of service, Bernard has been recognized by his peers for his leadership ability, work to support small businesses, and his advocacy for public education and public school teachers.
Bernard has called Palm Beach County home for nearly 40 years. Bernard is a product of Palm Beach County’s public schools, where he was in the JROTC program and was a high school wrestling champion. Bernard graduated with honors from Florida State University; earning a Bachelors in Political Science and Criminal Justice, and graduating with an LL.M. (Taxation) and J.D. from the University of Florida's Levin College of Law. Professionally, Bernard is an attorney with an emphasis on real estate and tax law.
Bernard and his wife Shawn are raising their three daughters in Palm Beach County, Florida.
Paid by Mack Bernard, Democrat, for State Senate
Jonathan Cooper
Mack Bernard Campaign
email us here