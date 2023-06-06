WREMIX LAUNCHES AS THE WORLD’S FIRST PRO WRESTLING FAST PLATFORM

Experience the World Premiere of 'DEFY: Your Nightmare' on June 22 and Unlimited Access to Top-Tier Wrestling Content on WREMIX, Powered by Streamstak.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to embark on an adrenaline-fueled journey into the heart of professional wrestling as WREMIX launches with the highly anticipated world premiere of "DEFY: Your Nightmare" on Thursday, June 22 at 5 p.m (PT)/8 p.m. (ET). Witness prodigy NICK WAYNE defend his DEFY Championship against New Japan Pro Wrestling's KENTA streaming exclusively for FREE at wremix.tv.

Powered by Streamstak, a new video platform dedicated to creating live and on-demand experiences that cater to fans, WREMIX (pronounced REE-mix) is the world's first all-wrestling Free-Ad Supported TV (FAST) platform. With top-tier action from around the pro wrestling landscape, WREMIX takes the catchphrase "Where We Watch Wrestling'' to a new level by offering an unparalleled experience for wrestling enthusiasts without needing paid subscriptions.

With an impressive lineup of brands including DEFY, ULTRA, and ENJOY, WREMIX showcases more than 500 hours of gripping wrestling content, providing fans with unlimited access to their favorite matches, unforgettable storylines, and legendary moments, with an exciting upcoming schedule of world premiere and live events.

Don't miss out on this monumental occasion – visit wremix.tv to watch "DEFY: Your Nightmare" on Thursday, June 22, at 5 p.m. (PT)/8 p.m. (ET).

About WREMIX

WREMIX is the first all-wrestling FAST Platform in the world, dedicated to providing fans with a thrilling and immersive wrestling experience. With brands like DEFY, ULTRA, and ENJOY, WREMIX offers more than 500 hours of captivating wrestling content. Visit wremix.tv for more.

About STREAMSTAK

Streamstak, a new video platform for fan-focused experiences, is a subsidiary of Triple-B Media, a leader in developing free, ad-supported television content. For more information, visit streamstak.com.

