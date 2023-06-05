EU4Belarus: scholarships for Belarusian university entrants and students

The ‘EU4Belarus – SALT-2’ scholarship programme invites Belarusians studying or planning to apply for a Bachelor’s or Master’s programme at universities in Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic, and Poland, to apply for an EU-funded scholarship.

The EU4Belarus – SALT-2 (Support for Advanced Learning and Training) Scholarship Programme 2023-2025 aims to support Belarusian university entrants and applicants, students, teachers, lecturers and academics who have been subjected to repression after the events of 2020 or who are at risk of repression.

Under the new call, you can get a scholarship of €450 per month for the period of two academic years.

The deadline for applications is 30 June. Applications will be reviewed by a jury, including, among others, civil society organisations, representatives of the Belarus pro-democracy movement, and external independent experts. If successful, the candidates will be invited to a motivational interview no later than 15 July.

On 12 June, at 16.00 (GMT+3, Minsk), a seminar on application rules will be held. For registration, please, follow the link.

Find out more

Press release