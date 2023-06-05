EUAM conducts digital forensics training to strengthen Ukrainian investigative capabilities

Last week, the EU Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine and the Austrian National Criminal Intelligence Service organised an intensive training in Vienna on digital forensics for members from the National Police of Ukraine, the State Security Service of Ukraine, and the Special Bureau of Investigations.

The aim of the training was to enhance participants’ forensic capabilities in cybercrime investigations, mobile forensics, IT forensics, and dark net investigations.

At the Cybercrime Competence Centre, participants learned about the structure of cyber police investigations and gained hands-on experience in working with various tools to extract data from hard drives and uncover passwords. They also delved into IT forensics and vehicle electronics, enabling them to identify stolen vehicles and retrieve crucial data from “black boxes” from vehicles after lethal accidents.

The training provided a special focus on dark net investigations, equipping participants with state-of-the-art knowledge on the structure of the dark net and tools to track criminal activities, money (including cryptocurrency) flows, and illicit markets.

The next training, targeting another group of Ukrainian law enforcement professionals, is scheduled for autumn.

Find out more

Press release