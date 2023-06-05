Georgia: EU4Climate conducts Green Market Festival in Tbilisi

The European Union and UNDP, as part of the EU4Climate programme, supported the Green Market Festival held in Tbilisi on 3-4 June.

The Festival was organised by the ‘Vintylator’ social enterprise and the ‘Betterfly” advertising company in collaboration with a range of contributors.

The Green Market Festival provided a platform for civil society, the private sector, youth and activists to promote green living, learn from each other’s experiences and explore partnership opportunities.

Educational and recreational activities included an eco-company fair, an educational corner for children and an exhibition of products made from recycled materials.

The EU4Climate programme is a joint venture of the EU and UNDP to support Eastern Partnership countries in fulfilling their commitments to the Paris Agreement, improving climate policies and legislation, and reducing the impact of climate change on people’s lives.

