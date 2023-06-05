Armenia: Young European Ambassadors workshop on ecology and climate awareness in Gyumri

On 25 May, on the occasion of Europe Day celebrations in Armenia, a one-day Ecology/Climate Awareness Workshop was organised by Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) from Armenia in Gyumri.

The event was hosted by the Youth Initiative Centre NGO in Gyumri.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness about the importance of ecology and climate change among young people aged 13-20, while educating them on ways to make a positive impact on the environment. The event brought together almost 20 enthusiastic individuals eager to learn about ecological issues and engage in interactive sessions and group activities, presentations and discussions.

One of the workshop participants, Lianna Sargsyan, said she gained valuable insights into sustainable living practices and urban gardening.

“I have learned about the impact of human activities on the environment and the importance of reducing our carbon footprint. Additionally, I honed my skills in properly caring for plants in urban settings, including selecting suitable plants, understanding soil composition, and providing the necessary water and sunlight for their growth,” said Lianna.