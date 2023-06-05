Heidi Kuhn, Founder and CEO of Roots of Peace, to Speak at International Meeting on Human Fraternity in Rome
We have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of unity and compassion in rebuilding communities affected by conflict, as we cultivate peace through agriculture across global war-torn lands”ROME, ITALY, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Heidi Kuhn, renowned humanitarian and Founder and CEO of Roots of Peace, has been invited to speak at the prestigious International Meeting on Human Fraternity, taking place on June 10th, 2023, in St. Peter's Square in Rome. The event, titled "Not alone" (#notalone), is organized by the Vatican Foundation Fratelli tutti in collaboration with St. Peter's Basilica, the Dicastery for the Service of Integral Human Development, and the Dicastery for Communication. It aims to promote a culture of fraternity, peace, and personal commitment in choices that uphold human dignity.
Inspired by the Encyclical Fratelli tutti, the International Meeting on Human Fraternity seeks to unite people from all over the world in their shared pursuit of fraternity, peace, and social inclusion. The event will be simultaneously held in St. Peter's Square and eight other squares around the world, in the presence of Pope Francis.
Heidi Kuhn, who has dedicated her life to transforming war-torn areas into fertile farmland, will share her experiences and insights at the event. Through Roots of Peace, she has spearheaded initiatives to train farmers in modern agricultural practices, enabling them to rebuild their lives and communities. Her organization has successfully supported de-mining efforts in numerous countries, including Afghanistan, Angola, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Croatia, Israel, Iraq, Palestinian areas, and Vietnam. Roots of Peace has recently expanded its reach by partnering with the Rotary Club of Ukraine, contributing to the recovery efforts in a country grappling with the consequences of ongoing conflict. “We have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of unity and compassion in rebuilding communities affected by conflict, as we cultivate peace through agriculture across global war-torn lands,” “says Heidi.
Joining Heidi Kuhn at the International Meeting on Human Fraternity will be Ivo Jeramaz, Vice President of Grgich Hills Estate Winery in Napa Valley, California, and his wife Jennifer Jeramaz. Grgich Hills Estate Winery has been a dedicated sponsor and partner of Roots of Peace for over two decades, especially in the demining and reconstituting of agricultural lands in Croatia after the Balkan conflicts. Both Ivo and his uncle Miljenko “Mike” Grgich were born in Croatia and have witnessed first-hand the devastation that landmines brought to their homeland and are proud to have contributed to Croatia now being mine-free and one of the top tourist destinations in the world. “We have shared values with Roots of Peace and a shared commitment to supporting farmers around the world, ‘cultivating peace through agriculture’ while promoting environmentally friendly farming practices,” says Ivo.
The event will be attended by a diverse group of young people, representatives of ecclesial and lay commitment, families, associations, as well as individuals who have experienced marginalization and social exclusion. Additionally, the meeting will showcase the work of Italian schools on the theme of fraternity, as a result of a memorandum of understanding signed with the Italian Ministry of Education and Merit.
The International Meeting on Human Fraternity will consist of two parts. In the morning, various groups will come together to share their experiences of communion, which will be summarized and presented in the afternoon. Over 30 Nobel Laureates, along with prominent figures from science, culture, law, and international organizations, will convene to develop a document advocating for a global commitment to human fraternity. This document will be presented to Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square, and together with the Holy Father, will be shared with people worldwide who are called upon to embrace the principles of social friendship, fraternity, justice, and peace.
The afternoon session of the event will commence at 4:00 p.m., open to all without registration. Admission to St. Peter's Square will begin at 3:00 p.m. To access the program details, interested individuals can visit www.fondazionefratellitutti.org/notalone.
The International Meeting on Human Fraternity will be broadcast live on television by CTV and Vatican Media. It will also be available for streaming on the event's official website (www.fondazionefratellitutti.org) and across various social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, through the Foundation Fratelli tutti.
About Roots of Peace: For more than 25 years, Roots of Peace has worked in war-torn countries to clear the remnants of war, landmines and unexploded ordnance. Then, Roots of Peace trains local farmers in the latest technology and farming techniques to increase crop yield and link farmers to local and export markets. Roots of Peace has a proven model which can be replicated around the world to build a sustainable and regenerative source of income that provides families with livelihoods and stability. That approach can make a difference in the millions of small farm households that live on less than $2 a day.
Roots of Peace “Mines to Vines” approach has impacted more than a million farmers and families. In Afghanistan, it has facilitated the export of fresh fruits, nuts and spices to markets around the world, helping to increase Afghan agricultural exports from $250 million in 2014 to over $1.4 billion in 2020. www.rootsofpeace.org
About Grgich Hills Estate: Grgich Hills Estate was founded after Vintners Hall of Fame inductee Miljenko “Mike” Grgich first earned world-wide recognition when the 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay that he crafted won the 1976 Paris Tasting, beating the best of France and drawing international attention to the Napa Valley. Mike then partnered with Austin Hills of the Hills Bros. Coffee family in the pursuit of creating the best wines in the world and chose Independence Day, July 4, 1977, to launch their family-owned-and-operated winery.
Today, Grgich Hills Estate is 100% estate grown and Certified Regenerative Organic through the Regenerative Organic Alliance (ROA), a leading force in the Regenerative Agriculture movement worldwide. Referred to as "Organic Plus,” regenerative farming is a science-driven approach focused on no-till soil management, building organic matter to sustain microbial life, incorporating livestock and biodiversity and caring for people who work in the fields and winery. It is a key component of combating climate change and reducing greenhouse gas pollution. In 2022 Grgich Hills Estate was recognized as one of the world’s "Top 100 Wineries" by Wine & Spirits Magazine.
