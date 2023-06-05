AVERY AND JON FISHER TO DIVE IN SF AQUARIUM TANKS IN SUPPORT OF WORLD OCEAN DAY On JUNE 8

Aquarium supporters Jon & Avery Fisher will dive in the Aquarium's 300ft tunnel exhibits

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Planet Ocean: tides are changing”, is the theme for this World Oceans Day 2023 – On June 8 the UN is joining forces with decision-makers, indigenous leaders, scientists, private sector executives, civil society, celebrities, and youth activists to put the ocean first. With 90% of big fish populations depleted, and 50% of coral reefs destroyed, we are taking more from the ocean than can be replenished. We need to work together to create a new balance with the ocean that no longer depletes its bounty but instead restores its vibrancy and brings it new life. The Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco has welcomed millions of school children and visitors from around the world for the past 27 years and its environmental conservation advocacy spans four decades that continues to strengthen California’s environmental policy and the movement for sustainable oceans.

On June 8, the Aquarium will host an awareness to action dinner in one of the longest tunnel systems in the US—home to 24,000 animals and 200 species from the San Francisco Bay including bat rays, sturgeons, sea bass, giant pacific octopus and seven gill sharks, among others. The awareness campaign to protect the marine biodiversity will be led by the amazing father and daughter team of Jon and Avery Fisher- avid supporters of the Aquarium. Their steadfast dedication to the ocean has seen them raise significant contributions all through the pandemic and beyond. The ocean produces at least 50% of the planet’s oxygen, it is home to most of earth’s biodiversity, and is the main source of protein for more than a billion people around the world. It is central to the Blue Economy that sustains millions of livelihoods. The event will be preceded by a dedication ceremony in honor of late Mike Reigle whose generous donation of the Research Vessel has helped the Aquarium conduct extensive research, collections and tagging in the San Francisco Bay. “ We deeply value the contributions of the Reigle family in strengthening our research capabilities. We are equally grateful to the Fisher Family, Miss California 22 and Miss Nepal 2021 Wendy Shew and Miss California 2022, Catherine Liang and all those who have joined us in a mission-aligned pledge!”, remarked George Jacob FRCGS, President & CEO of the Aquarium of the Bay and Bay Ecotarium.

Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium of the Bay (non-profit 501 (c)(3)) inspires Climate Resilience & Ocean Conservation through environmental stewardship to protect and preserve eco-biodiversity, from Sierra to the Sea. The Aquarium invites you to join the fun on World Ocean Day by purchasing a ticket at www.aquariumofthebay.org/worldoceanday