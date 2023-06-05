MoveUP, ICBC ratify agreement under Shared Recovery Mandate

CANADA, June 5 - The Insurance Corporation of BC (ICBC) and members of MoveUP have ratified an agreement reached under the Province’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

The agreement covers approximately 4,900 employees who work in various areas of ICBC’s operations, including customer claims, insurance, driver licensing and administering road tests, as well as providing vehicle licensing, road safety and general administrative support.

Key priorities of the 2022 mandate include:

protecting the services that people in British Columbia depend on;

improving health care and preparing for future needs and challenges; and

supporting a strong economic recovery that includes everyone in B.C.

The negotiations are focused on providing a fair and reasonable offer to public-sector workers that includes significant inflation protection, while ensuring that government has the resources to continue to invest in building a stronger province for everyone.

The ratified agreement includes:

a three-year term: July 1, 2022, until June 30, 2025;

general wage increases: Year 1: a flat increase of $0.25/hour, which provides a greater percentage increase for lower-paid employees, plus 3.24% Year 2: 5.5%, plus a potential cost-of-living adjustment to a maximum of 6.75% (maximum 6.75% triggered on March 21, 2023) Year 3: 2% plus a potential cost-of-living adjustment to a maximum of 3%

a negotiable flexibility allocation of up to 0.25% in years 1 and 2 to support mutually beneficial outcomes for both parties

Other achievements in this round of negotiations included improvements focused on enhancing the employee experience and the ability to better serve British Columbians.

Currently, nearly 359,000 or 91% of provincial public-sector employees are covered by tentative or ratified agreements reached under B.C.’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

Learn More:

To learn about public-sector bargaining in B.C., visit: https://www.gov.bc.ca/psecbargaining