The Time Capsule Event
Free Community event and celebration to create material for a new time capsule for the newly renovated Wurts Street Bridge in Kingston, NY
WHEN: Father's Day weekend June 17th & 18th, 2023 from 11:00 - 6:00 both days - hosted in collaboration
with the Hudson River Maritime Museum at the Barn, 50 Rondout Landing in Kingston, N.Y.
The goal of the event is to create material by the community for a time capsule celebrating the renovation of the century-old Wurts Street Bridge, which first opened in 1921.
A Mystery - An Opportunity - A Celebration!
While filming a documentary on the renovation of the century-old Wurts Street Bridge, the construction crew discovered a time capsule. No one knew it was there! The effects of moisture and 100 plus years had taken their toll... just rotted paper remained... the intended message a mystery, lost to time!
Over this last year, community organizations and individuals have created
ceramics, sculptures, photography and interview recordings in response to the question:
"What is your message to the future?" All will be displayed at the event.
The family-friendly event will feature interactive workshops; a chance to record a personal message, write a message in a bottle, add to a community mural, make a worry doll, and comment on current events.
All will be archived on the Documentary website before it goes into the Time Capsule sometime in Fall 2023.
Historians will give brief presentations, putting the history of the Wurts Street Bridge, the Rondout Creek and the neighborhoods on either side of the Rondout in historic perspective.
Music by the Pablo Shine Trio on Saturday and Jay Ungar and Molly Mason on Sunday.
For special announcements and schedules please visit our website:
https://www.WurtsStreetBridgefilm.com
THE TIME CAPSULE DOCUMENTARY is the story of the renovation of the beautiful Wurts Street Bridge, spanning the Rondout Creek, connecting the Kingston and Esopus communities... linking the past to the present, reaching into the future. The bridge had been neglected over many years, and then, as it was about to be discarded, began the journey to its renewal. We document how 21st century technology is giving new life to this 20th century marvel of grace and engineering. Here, along with many small cities
in America, this is a story about preserving our cultural inheritance.
