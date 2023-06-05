I am the 908th: Master Sgt. Anthony McGill

Master Sgt. Anthony McGill joined the Air Force Reserve in 2013 and has been a member of the 908th Airlift Wing ever since.

Over the past ten years, McGill has had a diverse career. He has served as a loadmaster with the 357th Airlift Squadron, a crew chief with the 908th Maintenance Squadron and, most recently, he joined the Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to soon become a MH-139 Helicopter/Tiltrotor Aircraft Maintenance specialist.

The primary role for this career field is to perform preventive maintenance by inspecting and functionally checking structures and systems on the aircraft. In preparation for his new role, McGill enrolled in the Airframe and Powerplant class. The A&P class is valuable because it provides members with a license to be able to work on aircraft in the civilian world.

On the civilian side, he completes College-Level Examination Program courses and exams that go toward his degree. This commitment displays his dedication to service and self.

Like many other members in the wing, McGill comes from a military family.

“It was actually my grandparents who inspired me to join the military,” he said. “All of my grandparents have served in the Army and one of my grandmothers even served in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps for 6 years.”

Unlike many others though, both his father and stepmother currently serve alongside him at the 908th AW. His father has been with the unit since 1991 and is currently an aircraft maintenance unit superintendent in the 908th AMXS, and his stepmother is currently the unit deployment manager for the 908th Maintenance Group.

McGill has made many memories since being in the wing, but one of his favorites is when he deployed as a loadmaster.

“I was the one who found out this giant scale that weighs all the stuff that comes into the country was off,” he said. “After pointing that out, I received a safety award and got a picture with a two-star general, cheesing like crazy.”

McGill is eager to go above and beyond, which is why he was named the 908th AW’s Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2022.