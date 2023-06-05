Submit Release
Hiker Medical Emergency

Sgt. Heidi Murphy
603-271-3361
June 5, 2023

Livermore, NH – At 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023, the NH Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker who was having a medical issue on the Little East Pond Trail in Livermore. The 59-year-old male hiker had departed from the trailhead around 11:00 a.m. with a hiking partner. Their intent was to hike to Little East Pond. At approximately 11:45 a.m., the hiker collapsed on the trail. His hiking partner called 911 and began life-saving measures.

A Backcountry Forest Manager with the US Forest Service came upon the scene 40 minutes later and assisted in administering life-saving measures. NHFG Conservation Officers, Linwood Ambulance, Woodstock Fire Department, Waterville Valley Public Safety Department and the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to assist. Unfortunately, the hiker succumbed to his medical issue and was not able to be revived. The hiker, Donald Frenette, of Lancaster, NH, was carried out the 1.5 miles to the trailhead arriving at 3:43 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

