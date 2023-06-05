Submit Release
Meeting Notice: The Maryland Agricultural Commission to Meet In Person on June 14, 2023

Annapolis, MD- The Maryland Agricultural Commission will meet Wednesday June 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. in person at the Maryland Department of Agriculture headquarters.  The agenda includes staff updates, commodity reports and a discussion of nutrient management plans. For more information, please contact Denise Burrell at denise.burrell@maryland.gov or 410-841-5880.

