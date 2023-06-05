Author Lori P. Cameron Tells Her Truth in New Book
An honest tell-all of the author’s tumultuous times leading to a strong faith in ChristCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dublin-born author Lori P. Cameron shares her inspiring journey in “The Walk I Took: My Biography,” a revised edition of her initially published memoir, “A Triumphant Journey from Hell and From Hell to Redemption.” The book details Cameron's life experiences and how she overcame trials and tribulations with the help of her faith in Jesus Christ.
From a young age, Cameron had to deal with the fallout of an abusive mother who didn't want her. Her father, though not expressive, had his ways of showing his love for Cameron. Despite the challenges, she excelled in school and eventually landed a job as a secretary/bookkeeper for the owner of a large firm. However, things took a turn for the worse when she married a very perverse older man.
After moving to Canada and suffering through her husband's debauchery, Cameron attempted suicide. She eventually escaped and fell deeply in love with an Italian man. Unfortunately, a severe accident left her with a brain injury, and her marriage ended.
Cameron found solace in her love for dogs and began rescuing Siberian Huskies. She credits her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with saving her from many tragedies and leading her onward and upward to a beautiful life with Him.
“The Walk I Took: My Biography” includes several excerpts that offer a glimpse into the author's life, such as the acute realization of whom she had married after discovering that her husband was a pedophile who had been in prison for the sexual molestation of young girls. The book is perfect for young adults to seniors and includes numerous short Biblical quotations appropriate to the situations Cameron endured.
Book reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. Barbara Bamberger Scott of The US Review of Books states, “Her well-organized chronology is enhanced with numerous short biblical quotations appropriate to the situations she endured. Her book could serve as a quiet inspiration to any reader, but most especially to women who have experienced any aspect of the ordeals she has faced and overcome.”
Readers are sure to be moved by Lori P. Cameron’s inspiring story of resilience and faith. “The Walk I Took: My Biography” is available for purchase now on Amazon and across other major online platforms.
