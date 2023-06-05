Press Releases

06/05/2023

Department of Public Health announces Connecticut “This is Quitting” program to help young people stop vaping

HARTFORD, Conn.— The Connecticut Department of Public Health is excited to announce that the Tobacco Control Program has partnered with the Truth Initiative to offer a Connecticut “This is Quitting” program to help young people, ages 13 to 24 years old, quit vaping. This free and anonymous text messaging program is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help motivate, inspire, and support the quitting process using evidence-based tips and strategies.

To enroll in the program, Connecticut teens and young adults can text VAPEFREECT to 88709 to begin their journey to quit vaping. The first message will ask for the participant’s age and product usage to receive relevant messages. Participants will receive one age-appropriate message per day tailored to their enrollment date or quit date, which can be set and reset.

Those who are not quite ready to quit receive at least four weeks of messages focused on building skills and confidence. Participants with a quit date will receive a week of messages prior to that date and at least eight weeks of messages after their quit date. Throughout the program, participants can text keywords to receive instant support.

Resources for quitting smoking can be found at www.CommitToQuitCT.com or by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

To learn more about the Tobacco Control Program and other available resources, please visit the DPH Tobacco Control Program website at www.ct.gov/dph/tobacco.

