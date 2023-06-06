Andrews Myers Secures Bad-Faith Verdict In Trade Secret Jury Trial
First Known Bad-Faith Jury Verdict since Texas passed the Uniform Trade Secret Act in 2013
We are extremely pleased with the verdict in favor of Liquid Networx and thankful for the jury’s vindication of our client”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrews Myers is pleased to announce a major victory for its client, Liquid Networx, in a longstanding trade secret dispute. Teligistics, Inc. filed a lawsuit seeking $23 million in actual damages based on its allegation that Liquid Networx, a reputable San Antonio-based cybersecurity and telecommunications company, had misappropriated a trade secret.
— Hunter Barrow
After a legal battle spanning over four years, including four summary-judgment denials, a unanimous Harris County jury found that Teligistics did not own the alleged trade secret at the heart of the suit, and that Teligistics had brought its claim in bad faith. The trial team, composed of Andrews Myers’ shareholders Hunter Barrow and Andrew Bender, along with Brian Steward of the Steward Law Firm, defended Liquid Networx, which never wavered in its denial of any wrongdoing and asserted that the lawsuit was brought in bad faith. Since Texas passed its version of the Uniform Trade Secret Act, there has been no reported case with a jury verdict finding a claim had been brought in bad faith.
The trial lasted two weeks, but it took less than three hours for the jury to deliver a verdict vindicating Liquid Networx. "We are extremely pleased with the verdict in favor of Liquid Networx and thankful for the jury’s vindication of our client," said Hunter Barrow. With the bad-faith finding, Liquid Networx will try its case for attorneys’ fees to the bench in July 2023.
The case is styled Teligistics, Inc. v. Liquid Networx, No. 2019-15000, in the 190th Judicial District Court of Harris County, Texas.
About Andrews Myers
Founded in 1990, Andrews Myers celebrates its 30th Anniversary as a Texas-based business law firm with offices located in Houston and Austin. Firm attorneys counsel on transactions, disputes and all business related issues, with a keen focus on the primary practice areas of construction, trials, real estate, corporate, energy, employment, finance and bankruptcy-creditors' rights. The firm plays an integral role on a wide range of projects, providing timely and cost-effective solutions to the most complex problems facing entrepreneurs and industry leaders throughout the state. For more information please visit www.andrewsmyers.com.
Cynthia Birdwell
Andrews Myers, PC
cbirdwell@andrewsmyers.com
