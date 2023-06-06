Shadow-Soft Revolutionizes Retail with Kubernetes

Simple Framework Delivers Real-Time Insight To Store Employees

Shadow-Soft, a leading Kubernetes systems integrator, is helping retailers deal with fluctuating demand, fragmented supply chains, and labor turnover which can improve customer experiences inside and outside of stores.

In 2022, McKinsey & Company published The Tech Transformation Imperative In Retail urging retailers to overhaul their tech architecture and operating model to keep pace with the changing landscape. They noted that a new smart tech architecture was required for omnichannel integration to capture the benefits of advanced actionable analytics to deliver data in real-time to front-line employees.

Shadow-Soft answered with a framework that helps retailers deliver a consistent, predictable experience in every location. “The key to fixing store problems is to unleash the power of Kubernetes on the edge to make things easier for hourly employees, store managers, and customers. That’s what Kubernetes is designed to do.” said James Chinn, CEO of Shadow-Soft.

Chick-fil-A famously utilized Kubernetes on the edge to expand restaurant throughput. By analyzing order keystrokes from their POS systems, Chick-fil-A calculated how many waffle fries (and every other menu item) were needed in real-time and communicated that information to front-line hourly employees.

“What we learned from studying Chick-fil-A was that they were committed to making sure every team member has the technology they need to deliver great, hot, tasty food served quickly with a personal touch.” commented Nick Marcarelli, VP of Operations for Shadow-Soft. “That’s why we developed our frameworks to take this people first approach. The technology is the easy part.”

Shadow-Soft is now using frameworks with their customers in the Quick Service Restaurant, Grocery, and Convenience store industries where IOT plays an increasingly important role in the customer experience. Building connections with these devices is the first step in simplifying operations for all.

To learn more about Shadow-Soft's frameworks and how they are helping retailers think through transforming their business and simplify IT management, visit their website at https://shadow-soft.com/frameworks.

