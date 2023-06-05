NYC ANTI-BULLYING CONCERT PERFORMANCE GOES VIRAL SPREADING JOY IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS
"ODAEP's Anti-Bullying Concert (Urban Block Party) goes viral as Nina Woods' performance at an elementary school reaches over 1M views on TikTok.
"We believe in the power of music and community to bring about change. The Urban Block Party is more than just a concert - it's a movement.”BROOKLYN, NY, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open Door Arts & Education Project (ODAEP/ https://odaep.org), a local organization dedicated to empowering youth through technology, entrepreneurship, arts and media, is thrilled to announce the viral success of one of its “Urban Block Party (@UrbanBlockParty)” Anti-Bullying Concert performers. The spotlight is on Nina Woods (@ninawoodsmusic/TikTok), a talented hip-hop violinist who performed a rendition of “The Boys A Liar Pt.2” by Pink Pantheress and Ice Spice, and eventually garnered over 1 million views on TikTok and counting.
— Khalilah Webster
The captivating performance took place at a local elementary school in Brooklyn (PS 244 Richard R. Green), and brilliantly captured the energy and spirit of the Urban Block Party's mission – to inspire, engage, and facilitate crucial conversations among adolescents. This viral moment allows ODAEP to leverage the power of social media to reach an even wider audience to foster deeper conversations about the pressing issues concerning today's youth.
Since 2012, ODAEP’s Urban Block Party Concert Tour has traditionally addressed topics such as anti-bullying and anti-violence in schools and local communities. Recently the campaign has been expanded to accommodate conversations about post-pandemic stress, anxiety, and other impediments to mental health and wellness–thus creating a unique platform for students to express themselves and find support. "We're thrilled to see the positive impact our concert tour is having on children and adolescents," says ODAEP Executive Director, Khalilah Webster. "The viral moment with Nina Woods is a testament to the power of music and its ability to engage youth in effective ways."
ODAEP has also released the Urban Block Party iOS app enabling students to not only connect with inspirational performers such as Woods, but also to access tools that promote positive well-being including links to NYC-WELL, the City’s official platform for mental health resources. "We believe in the power of music and community to bring about change. The Urban Block Party is more than just a concert - it's a movement. We are committed to reaching more children and adolescents, helping them navigate the world around them with confidence and joy," says Webster.
For more information about the Urban Block Party or for inquiries about future events, please visit https://odaep.org or download the Urban Block Party app here: https://bit.ly/urban-block-party-app.
Khalilah Webster
Open Door Arts-in-Education Project (ODAEP)
+1 914-424-6092
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Urban Block Party - HS Contemporary Arts BX Recap