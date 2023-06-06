WiT Group Opens New Office in Columbia, SC
We identified Columbia as an ideal market for our agency due to the abundance of service-based businesses that are well suited for our performance-based agency model”’”COLUMBIA, SC, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WiT Group, a leading performance-based marketing agency, announced today that it has expanded into the Columbia, South Carolina market. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional digital marketing to clients across a wide range of industries, WiT Group aims to bring its expertise and innovative digital solutions to Columbia area businesses.
— Josh Mangum, Founder
The new office, located in the heart of downtown Columbia at 1122 Lady Street, will allow WiT Group to better serve clients near the South Carolina capital. This move enables the fast-growing digital marketing agency to expand from its Charlotte NC headquarters into the nearest major market. WiT Group specializes in helping companies achieve their digital marketing goals by leveraging data-driven strategies, cutting-edge technologies, and a deep understanding of consumer behavior. With a focus on driving measurable results and maximizing return on investment, WiT Group has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to thrive in the digital landscape.
The decision to expand into Columbia comes as a strategic move to cater to the growing demand for effective digital marketing solutions in the region. With the digital agency's extensive experience in creating and implementing inbound marketing strategies, WiT Group is well-positioned to assist businesses of all sizes in increasing their online visibility, driving website traffic, and generating leads.
WiT Group was actually founded in Columbia South Carolina in 2011 with truly humble beginnings; Founder Josh Mangum worked remotely out of the Richland County Library in downtown Columbia to first develop the industry-disrupting pay-for-performance digital advertising model, a major reason the agency already has an established client base in Columbia SC.
About WiT Group: WiT Group has built a reputation as a leading digital marketing agency and creative advertising service provider. With headquarters in Charlotte, NC, the performance-based digital marketing agency specializes in inbound lead generation, search marketing, web development, and PPC management for both small and large companies. At WiT Group, our commitment to success knows no bounds—we always go the extra mile, and our client's objectives remain our top priority, Whatever it Takes!
Effective immediately, the office of WiT Group will now be located at 1122 Lady Street Ste.252 Columbia, South Carolina 29201. To reach the office via phone, please call 803-977-0791. For more information visit our website www.witgroupagency.com.
