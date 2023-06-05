Apple Stock Reaches New All-Time Highs Thanks to Their WWDC 2023 Event
Apple stocks hits all-time high as they unveil new products and software at WWDC 2023.
Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Apple (AAPL) shares reached new all-time highs on Monday, June 5, as investors anticipated the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2023), where it is expected to announce new software features and products.
The event started at 10 am PST on June 5th, from Apple Park in Cupertino, California. $AAPL stock jumped to new all-time highs before the event hitting $184.95. Its previous all-time high was $182.94.
Apple announced updates to several of its products, including the Apple Vision Pro, the new 15-inch Macbook Air, iOS 17, and their new M2 chips (Max & Ultra).
Some of the key announcements of the event include:
The new 15-inch MacBook Air has a beautiful 15.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology, a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, a Force Touch trackpad, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. It weighs only 2.8 pounds and has a battery life of up to 18 hours. It runs on the new Apple M2 Max chip, which offers up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 5x faster graphics, and up to 2x faster machine learning than the previous generation. The new MacBook Air comes in four colors: silver, space gray, gold, and sky blue.
The new iOS 17 brings a new look to the Home Screen with widgets and an App Library, a new Siri experience that allows users to interact with Siri without saying “Hey Siri,” a new FaceTime feature that enables users to watch movies and TV shows together with friends, a new Maps app that provides more detailed and realistic navigation, a new Privacy Report that shows how apps use your data, and more.
The new Apple M2 chips are the next generation of Apple silicon for Macs. They have two versions: the M2 Max and the M2 Ultra. The M2 Max is designed for high-performance laptops like the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro, while the M2 Ultra is designed for desktops like the iMac and the Mac Pro. Both chips deliver amazing performance, efficiency, and integration, with up to 10 CPU cores, up to 32 GPU cores, up to 64GB of unified memory, and up to 200GB/s of memory bandwidth.
Apple also revealed updates to its other platforms, including macOS 14 Monterey, which introduces features like Universal Control, AirPlay to Mac, Shortcuts, Safari Tabs Groups, and more; watchOS 10, which adds new health and fitness features like Mindfulness, Respiratory Rate, Tai Chi, Pilates, and more; and tvOS 15, which enhances the Apple TV experience with SharePlay, Spatial Audio, HomeKit integration, and more.
The new Apple Vision Pro is Apple’s first mixed-reality headset, which blends augmented reality and virtual reality in one device. It is the first product you see through and not look at. It has a stylish and light design, with a cozy fabric headband and adaptable lenses. It has two 1.41-inch micro OLED screens that offer amazing visuals with high resolution, brightness, and contrast. It runs on a new operating system called xrOS, which is derived from iPadOS and can run iPadOS apps with little changes. It also supports Spatial Audio, Hand Tracking, Eye Tracking, and Face Tracking for a captivating and interactive experience. It connects wirelessly to an iPhone or a Mac and can also work as a standalone device with limited functionality.
While the stock is hitting all-time highs, a trailing stop loss can be set to lock in profits and ride the trend up. Apple is a global leader in innovation and design, creating products and services that enrich people’s lives. For more information about Apple’s products and services, you can visit their website.
