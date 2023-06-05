Nationally Renowned Attorney Hubert A. Farbes, Jr. Joins Garnett Powell Maximon Barlow as Partner

Hubert A. Farbes, Jr. Partner with Garnett Powell Maximon Barlow

Garnett Powell Maximon Barlow law firm expands practice to include prominent construction and environmental attorney Hubert A. Farbes, Jr.

This is a lifetime opportunity to join my friend Stan Garnett and practice from this boutique platform that offers the very best of collaborative trial experience from uniquely talented lawyers.” — Hubert A. Farbes, Jr.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Hubert A. Farbes, Jr. announces the move of his law practice to Garnett Powell Maximon Barlow, a trial-focused boutique firm with multiple offices based in Denver, Colorado.

With over forty years of a successful career, Mr. Farbes is a leader in construction, regulatory, and natural resource regulatory matters. He represents sophisticated private and government clients on a national level working through their most complex land use and development projects. As a civil litigator and trial lawyer, Mr. Farbes has litigated more than 100 cases before state courts, federal courts, and the Court of Federal Claims.

Mr. Farbes is an award-winning and distinguished attorney who is one of the few lawyers to successfully secure a FUDS (Formerly Used Defense Site) cost recovery judgment against the United States in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. Mr. Farbes has had a hand in some of the most significant infrastructure projects in the Denver metro area, and his name is synonymous with large projects, including T-Rex and the ongoing Central 70 Project for expansion of I-70 through Central and East Denver.

Founding Partner of Garnett Powell Maximon Barlow and prominent trial lawyer Stan Garnett shared, “For decades, Hubert Farbes has been recognized as one of the finest complex case litigators in the Western United States. He has been a friend for over 30 years. We are so fortunate that he will bring his expertise and practice to GPMB as we continue to build a team of trial lawyers who are capable of handling and resolving the most complicated client problems through the court system.”

Mr. Farbes’ long-time experience and expertise in handling complex development and land use issues will expand Garnett Powell Maximon Barlow’s current real estate litigation practice to include construction, infrastructure development and environmental law. Mr. Farbes will continue to work with public-private partnership developments and resolve environmental redevelopment impediments.

On adding Mr. Farbes to the firm, Managing Partner Andrew Garnett commented, “Hubert Farbes has a resume and list of professional accomplishments that rivals the combined experience of entire law firms. His litigation expertise and professional reputation are unrivaled. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team of exceptional litigators at GPMB.”

Before joining Garnett Powell Maximon Barlow, Mr. Farbes spent decades as a shareholder at a national law firm. He is a former Colorado Assistant Attorney General and a two-term member and past President of the Denver Board of Water Commissioners. He is also a past President of the Denver Bar Association. Mr. Farbes served as a Trustee of the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and was a Chair of the Colorado Board of Parks and Outdoor Recreation. He served on the governing boards of the Denver Board of Health, the Stapleton Foundation, The Nature Conservancy of Colorado, and the Center of the American West at the University of Colorado.

Mr. Farbes is a graduate of Yale Law School and Grinnell College. His law practice has won numerous awards over the years, and he is listed as one of the 500 Leading U.S. Environmental Lawyers in 2023’s Lawdragon. He has been named to Chambers USA since 2008 in construction litigation and the Best Lawyers in America since 2013.

About Garnett Powell Maximon Barlow:

Garnett Powell Maximon Barlow is a litigation boutique law firm comprised of experienced trial lawyers with offices in Denver and Boulder, Colorado. The firm handles complex trial-oriented matters involving commercial, real estate, employment, white-collar, criminal, and personal injury disputes. The lawyers at Garnett Powell Maximon Barlow have the experience and expertise necessary to advise clients through their most complicated problems.