Delray Beach Vice-Mayor Ryan Boylston to Make a Special Announcement Outside Delray Beach City Hall on June 7th
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan Boylston, Delray Beach Vice Mayor, plans to make a special announcement outside Delray Beach City Hall on June 7th. Boylston is currently serving his second term on the Delray Beach City Commission. He was re-elected in 2021.
WHAT: Special Announcement by Vice-Mayor Ryan Boylston
DATE: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
TIME: 9:30 A.M.
WHERE: Delray Beach City Hall (outside), 100 NW 1st Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444
About Ryan Boylston: Ryan has led with integrity and civility as City Commissioner. He protected Delray Beach’s historic character and charm while creating an environment that allows Delray Beach’s small businesses and entrepreneurs to succeed. In addition, Ryan has brought forward innovative programs to support local schools and students and championed new neighborhood safety, security, and infrastructure investments.
Jonathan Cooper
Ryan Bolston Campaign
